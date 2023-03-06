Wardlow Wins AEW TNT Championship At AEW Revolution (Clips)

Wardlow has re-captured the TNT Championship, putting Samoa Joe to sleep at AEW Revolution to win the title. Page defeated Joe on tonight’s PPV to regain the title, making Joe pass out to Joe’s own Coquina Clutch to get the win.

Wardlow is now a two-time TNT Champion and ends Joe’s second reign at 33 days. Joe is still the ROH World Television Champion.

