wrestling / News
Wardlow Wins AEW TNT Championship At AEW Revolution (Clips)
Wardlow has re-captured the TNT Championship, putting Samoa Joe to sleep at AEW Revolution to win the title. Page defeated Joe on tonight’s PPV to regain the title, making Joe pass out to Joe’s own Coquina Clutch to get the win.
Wardlow is now a two-time TNT Champion and ends Joe’s second reign at 33 days. Joe is still the ROH World Television Champion.
You can see highlights from the match below, and our live coverage of the PPV here.
.@RealWardlow is out for vengeance and gold.
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
TNT Champion and #ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe is ready for WAR. TNT title on the line right now at #AEWRevolution!
Order the PPV!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
Elbow Suicida by @SamoaJoe connects with the jaw of Wardlow!
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
.@RealWardlow SOARS!
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
The Face Of The Revolution winner @truewilliehobbs keeping a close eye on this TNT title match 👀
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
.@SamoaJoe with a symphony of his own?!
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
AND NEW💪 #AEWRevolution @RealWardlow pic.twitter.com/APbEqdueFP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
