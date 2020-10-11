wrestling / News
WARHORSE’s IWTV Championship Stolen, Found For Sale On Craigslist
October 10, 2020 | Posted by
During today’s Glory Pro Wrestling event, WARHORSE successfully defended his IWTV Championship against Zachary Wentz, but had no belt with him when the match was over.
PWInsider made a note in its report of the show that the belt was missing. As it turns out, the belt was stolen while he was in the ring.
Fellow wrestler Dan the Dad posted a tweet and tagged, noting they found the item up for sale for $800 on Craigslist.
Ummm @JPWARHORSE @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/uqH6RjRupJ
— Dan the Dad © playedbyjulian.com (@ThanksDanTheDad) October 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Candice LeRae On Feeling Pressure To Hit the Title Picture In NXT Due to Her Age, Feeling More Confident Than She Was at NXT Takeover: Toronto
- Jim Ross On What The Miz Was Missing Early In His WWE Career, Why He Changed His Mind About Him, How Miz Is Similar To Jake Roberts
- Matt Cardona On Why He Liked Losing the Intercontinental Title After A Day, His and Bryan Myers’ WWE Heel Turn Idea
- Alberto El Patron Officially Indicted For Aggravated Kidnapping, Sexual Assault