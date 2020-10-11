WARHORSE’s IWTV Championship Stolen, Found For Sale On Craigslist

During today’s Glory Pro Wrestling event, WARHORSE successfully defended his IWTV Championship against Zachary Wentz, but had no belt with him when the match was over.

PWInsider made a note in its report of the show that the belt was missing. As it turns out, the belt was stolen while he was in the ring.

Fellow wrestler Dan the Dad posted a tweet and tagged, noting they found the item up for sale for $800 on Craigslist.