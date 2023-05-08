Warlord On How Hulk Hogan Changed the Business For Big Men, Recalls Facing Him In the Ring

Warlord encountered Hulk Hogan several times in the ring, and he recently talked about Hogan changed the industry for big men. The WWE legend spoke with WrestlingNewsCo for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On facing Hogan in the ring: “When you step in the ring with Hogan, and when he rips that shirt off, I’m the one who’s got the goddamn goosebumps all over me. Everything just goes black for a second. It’s like, ‘Wow, I’m in with the biggest name ever in professional wrestling.’ It’s the coolest thing in the world to feel.”

On the notion that Hogan wasn’t welcoming backstage: “He was very nice to everybody. He was just one of the boys back there, you know? I always respected him and he always respected me, and that meant a lot to me. He changed the business for a big man. No one had ever seen a big man crawl to the knees and sell the way he did. He actually got sympathy [from the crowds] as a big man.”

On Hogan’s ability to entertain fans with his formula: “The people knew what Hulk was going to do [with the comeback routine] but they didn’t care. They loved it anyway.”