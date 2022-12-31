wrestling / News
Warner Bros. Discovery Officials Reportedly Set To Be At January 11th AEW Dynamite
December 30, 2022 | Posted by
AEW Dynamite will take place in Los Angeles on January 11th, and several Warner Bros. Discovery officials are expected to be at the show. The WON reports that “key” executives from the media company live in Los Angeles, and that it is expected many of them will be in attendance for the taping.
The show is being promoted heavily and has several matches already announced, including:
* Best of Seven Series Match Seven: Death Triangle vs. The Elite
* Saraya and TBA vs. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker
Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page has been teased for the show but is not yet official.
