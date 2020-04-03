Ethan Page Hosts “Body Guy Extravaganza” (Video)

– Ethan Page found a way to host his “Body Guy Extravaganza” event that was scheduled for WrestleMania week in Tampa.

The card lists:

3 Stages Of Hell Scott Steiner vs Brian Cage

The Rascalz vs Space Monkey, Danhausen & Warhorse

Chris Master’s Masterlock Challenge

The Body Part Scramble Ft. Dan The Dad, Joey Ryan & more!

Jody Fleisch vs Anthony Henry

Josh Alexander vs Erick Stevens vs Jake Something vs Chris Dickinson

Intergender Match Jordynne Grace vs John Silver

You can watch the event in the video below.