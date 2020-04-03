wrestling / News
Ethan Page Hosts “Body Guy Extravaganza” (Video)
April 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Ethan Page found a way to host his “Body Guy Extravaganza” event that was scheduled for WrestleMania week in Tampa.
The card lists:
3 Stages Of Hell Scott Steiner vs Brian Cage
The Rascalz vs Space Monkey, Danhausen & Warhorse
Chris Master’s Masterlock Challenge
The Body Part Scramble Ft. Dan The Dad, Joey Ryan & more!
Jody Fleisch vs Anthony Henry
Josh Alexander vs Erick Stevens vs Jake Something vs Chris Dickinson
Intergender Match Jordynne Grace vs John Silver
You can watch the event in the video below.
