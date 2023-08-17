WCCW’s Dan Bynum Recalls Creation of Fabulous Freebirds’ Theme Song

WCCW alumnus Dan Bynum recently recalled how The Freebirds’ iconic “Badstreet USA” theme song came about. The theme song changed the way that the wrestling industry treated entrance music, and on Bynum — who served as TV director for the promotion — appeared on The Insiders with Conrad Thompson where he talked about how the group’s entrance theme came about.

“Here we are, we’ve got the hottest show on television, and we are using music as entrance music, which is something we were kind of at the forefront of as well,” Bynum said (per Wrestling Inc). “So we used rock music, new “Tom Sawyer” for Terry and etc, etc. But there was a guy in Texas who was taking pictures of wrestling, but in reality, he was a composer and a music producer. His name was Jimmy Poppa. And he became friends with Michael Hayes and gave him the idea of a custom entrance song.”

Bynum continued, “And so he and Michael wrote the song, ‘Badstreet USA.’ And Jimmy produced it, and we started playing it as their entrance music. And it got over huge. It was a big hit.”