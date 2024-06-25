WCPW Announces Classic Matches Coming to Digital Download

Windy City Pro Wrestling has announced that some of their classic matches will be made available for digital download starting tomorrow. The promotion announced via Facebook on Monday that it was making parts of its tape library available for digital download starting Tuesday.

The full announcement reads:

“Exciting News!

We are happy to announce that we will now be making parts of the WCPW® Tape Library available for digital download starting tomorrow June 25th, 2024!

Titles that will be available:

1) Madonna High School Show February 3rd, 2001

Features 2 matches:

Vic Ferrari w/Sports Entertainment (Bigtime®, Nick “The Sportsman” Brunswick, Mike “The Masterpiece” Masters, & Germel “GQ” Quinn) vs “The New Thing” Robby Dawber

&

WCPW® Tag Team Championship Match

The Warlocks (C) vs Los Mexicanos

2) Battle of the Belts 2000 (12) May 20th, 2000 — The entire event featuring the historic Largest Championship Match in Pro Wrestling History, the 120 person 3 ring battle royal to crown the first WCPW® Battle Royal Champion! Plus Road Warrior Hawk and Christopher Daniels!

3) Battle of the Belts 2001 (13) — The original Stacked™ Ring event featuring the original Badder Ladder Royale™ from May 26th, 2001 is remastered.

Features:

WWE’s Jillian Hall in her pre-WWE persona as Mercedes

Rob Van Damn after he left ECW & before he joined WWE

A TLC Match”