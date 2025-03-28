Wendi Richter Hopes Cyndi Lauper Gets WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Wendi Richter is hopeful that Cyndi Lauper will get her deserved induction into the WWE Hall of Fame at some point. Lauper has yet to be inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the Hall and Richter, who Lauper was tied to as part of the WWE Rock N’ Wrestling Connection of the ’80s, weighed in on the matter with Ring the Belle. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” being her entrance song: “I still love that song. Years later, I was still going out to the ring to that song, they [the fans] knew that song, they knew who was coming out. I think it will always be [popular], it’s fun. Just having Cyndi Lauper, that’s all I needed [to get a reaction].”

On Lauper not being in the Hall of Fame: “I’m just hoping that someday she’ll be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the celebrity division. I mean she’s done more for wrestling than any celebrity has, so it just has to be that it hasn’t been good timing for her.”