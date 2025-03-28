wrestling / News
Wendi Richter Says Vince McMahon Ultimately Did Her a Favor With Original Screwjob
The Fabulous Moolah’s win over Wendi Richter is known as the Original Screwjob and Richter says that looking back at it, she thinks Vince McMahon unintentionally did her a favor. Moolah pinned Richter in an unscripted moment orchestrated by Vince McMahon in 1985 to get the WWF Women’s Championship off of her, something Richter told Ring the Belle that she’s over despite being asked about it so much. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On the public interest in the moment: “You know, it just never has gone away. I’m over it. After that happened, I got saved — I’m a born-again Christian, and I started going to college. So, Vince actually did me a favor because I have a master’s degree now. No one can take that away from me. But life isn’t fair, and you’ve got to move on.”
On being angry about it at the time: “I was so personally hurt by that because my shoulders weren’t pinned, I kicked out, and they just [counted to three] with my shoulders off the mat, and that was that. If that hadn’t happened, I’d probably still be with WWE, like Moolah did, you know, for decades.”
