Wes Lee Reportedly Hurt During WWE Main Event Taping

WWE NXT’s Wes Lee was reportedly hurt during last night’s Main Event taping. PWInsider reports that Lee may have been “banged up” during his match at the taping, with the word being that it was an issue with his foot or his ankle.

Lee was slated to be checked out ASAP, but there’s no word on his status yet. NXT is taping two episodes tonight and there’s been no word if he’s at the taping yet. He was not previously announced for a match for the episode that will air tonight.