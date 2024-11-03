wrestling / News

Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans Added to This Week’s WWE NXT

November 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Wes Lee vs Je'Von Evans Image Credit: WWE

– WWE confirmed a new matchup for this Wednesday’s WWE NXT at the 2300 Arena (formerly the ECW Arena). Wes Lee faces off against Je’Von Evans in a singles matchup.

This week’s show will air on Wednesday, November 6 due to the election. The show will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

Hardcore Match: Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice (Guest Referee: Dawn Marie)
* Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland
* Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans
* Jordynne Grace, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, & Kelani Jordan vs. Fatal Influence, Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade
* Francine and Rob Van Dam in attendance

