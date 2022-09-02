Wesley Blake Reportedly Guest Coaching At WWE Performance Center

WWE alumnus Wesley Blake is reportedly working at the Performance Center as a guest coach. Fightful Select reports that the former NXT Tag Team Champion was at the PC doing a guest coaching gig and is highly respected within the facility as among of the longest-tenured names there along with his then-teammate, Impact star Steve Maclin. Blake’s work outside of WWE is said to be highly regardes as well.

Blake has worked for companies like RCW and CYN, and worked recent AEW Dark tapings. People in several different companies are reported to have pushed for him as a potential signee. The report also clarifies that Santana Garrett’s gig at the PC was a guest coaching gig too.