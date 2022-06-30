What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended

A new report has details on what happened after tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that after the show ended, Eddie Kingston took the mic and, while selling his back injury, thanked the city of Detroit before he was walked out by his partners. Tony Khan then appeared and thanked the crowd, saying he’d like to bring an AEW PPV to Detroit.

The report also notes that Jon Moxley was on top of the cage for a while, taking thumbtacks out of his boots. In addition, it took a lot of time to change over to Rampage due to the state of the ring after the main event.