What’s Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, Apr. 3

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Apr. 5

Monday Night Raw (3/6/23)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (4/4/23)

Thursday, Apr. 6

This Week in WWE

Friday, Apr. 7

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Apr. 8

WWE Main Event (3/23/23)

Sunday, Apr. 9

Friday Night SmackDown (3/11/23)

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network