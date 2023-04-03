wrestling / News

What’s Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week

April 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Peacock Premium Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, Apr. 3
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Apr. 5
Monday Night Raw (3/6/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (4/4/23)

Thursday, Apr. 6
This Week in WWE

Friday, Apr. 7
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Apr. 8
WWE Main Event (3/23/23)

Sunday, Apr. 9
Friday Night SmackDown (3/11/23)

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

