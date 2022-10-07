Wheeler Yuta On His Promo With MJF on AEW Dynamite, Says TV Is Always ‘Sink Or Swim’

Wheeler Yuta knew he was up against a top performer during his promo on MJF at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, and he recently talked about the matter. Yuta and MJF cut a promo duel against each other at the show, which led into their match on this week’s Dynamite. Yuta spoke with Busted Open Radio and said that he knew he was up for a serious challenge but added every week on TV is a challenge.

“I think that once you’re on national television you’re in the deep end no matter what,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “I went out there, there’s a million people watching. It’s sink or swim every time. So yeah, being sent out there with MJF definitely was a challenge. Someone actually did send me the clip of Bully [Ray] saying that he was gonna tweet that it was like bringing a wet noodle to a gun fight and I completely understand that sentiment from a lot of people.”

He continued, “So, you’re either gonna do well, and hopefully, I did and it seems to be that’s the prevailing opinion, or you’re gonna sink. I think that’s the way to do it. You’re on TV, it’s time to go.”