Wheeler Yuta Says Katsuyori Shibata Isn’t Ready for Him

– As noted, Wheeler Yuta will challenge Katsuyori Shibata in an ROH Pure Championship Match later tonight on AEW Rampage. AEW released a promo clip featuring Yuta yesterday, where he sends a message to Shibata about their matchup. Below are some highlights and the promo clip:

Wheeler Yuta’s message to Shibata: “I thought I had to live up the guys like you, but I’ve been in this thing for over a year now, man, and nobody likes me, and I don’t care. I’m a**hole. I’m a prick. I’m a little s***, and I wear that with pride now! I am comfortable with who I am! I don’t need your respect! No respect! No honor! Just my championship!”

Wheeler Yuta on Katsuyori Shibata not being ready for him: “Shibata, at All Out, you knocked me out clean in the center of the ring, and guess what? I still won because the Blackpool Combat Club, they beat me into the ground. They kick my ass every day and guess what? I get up and I keep fighting. I keep coming for their next. I keep scratching, and I keep clawing, and Shibata, I don’t think you’re ready for that, man! I don’t think you’re ready for this Wheeler Yuta! I don’t think you’re ready for someone who is not scared to be the man he is going to be! Shibata, this might be a Pure Rules Match, but this is going to get real ugly. This is going to get real dirty. This is going to get nasty. This is going to get violent. I just hope you’re ready for that.:

Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 7:00 pm EST.

