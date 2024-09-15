wrestling / News
Wheeler Yuta Gives Update on Bryan Danielson During AEW Collision
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, Wheeler Yuta offered an update on Bryan Danielson after All Out. At that event, Danielson was betrayed by the BCC (except Yuta), with Jon Moxley suffocating him with a plastic bag. Lexy Nair spoke with Yuta during Collision for an update on the AEW World Champion.
He said: “Bryan…out of respect for him and Brie and the kids, I don’t wanna share too much but he’s doing the best that he can. […] I don’t have much of an update but he’s doing the best that he can. I haven’t really talked to any of the other guys.”
A shell shocked Wheeler Yuta continues to try to put the pieces together after the stunning events last week at #AEWAllOut, and now looks to focus on his match with @Antnyhenry TONIGHT!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@WheelerYuta | @LexyNair pic.twitter.com/35U18dPyjD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2024
