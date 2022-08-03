Who Should Be The First AEW Trios Champions?

After months of speculation, AEW has finally announced the implementation of Trios Titles to its brand.

There was a time not that long ago when the AEW Trios Titles were badly needed in the promotion. Not only had the roster size grown to a point where another set of titles made sense, but the number of factions and groups of trios within AEW seemed to necessitate the institution of these titles.

However, when Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor in March of 2022, things changed quite dramatically. All of a sudden, AEW was oversaturated with championship titles as many of the ROH Titles were defended, or at very least, storylines centering around ROH Titles became a regular part of AEW television.

As we head into the back half of 2022 it is no secret that Khan is searching for a TV deal for Ring of Honor. Once he is able to secure such a deal, we should see far fewer of the ROH Titles on AEW television. Some crossover will most likely occur, but the number of ROH Titles and storylines surrounding these titles should decrease dramatically.

Even with ROH Titles still currently being featured on AEW television, the promotion decided the time was now to introduce the AEW Trios Titles and announced that there will be an upcoming tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Trios Champions at All Out on September 4.

Who should be the inaugural AEW Trios Champions?

There are so many different possibilities pertaining to who should be the first ever AEW Trios Champions.

Any combination of the Blackpool Combat Club, Jericho Appreciation Society, or Dark Order (if Hangman agrees to partner with them) would be perfectly fine choices as each faction contains a legitimate star that could team with younger talent in hopes to elevate some of that younger talent.

There are also a number of trios that would be acceptable choices as well. Teams such as Death Triangle, Gunn Club, Best Friends, or even a makeshift team that forms some sort of alliance over the next couple of week would be intriguing. But at the end of the day, there seems to be three teams that are the frontrunners for to be crowned the inaugural AEW Trios Champions.

The Undisputed Elite (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish)

This trio has been off of AEW television for a number of weeks as both Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly have been nursing injuries. However, it was announced last week that Cole, O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish are scheduled to make their returns to AEW television on this week’s episode of Dynamite. And it is no coincidence that they are doing so as the Trios Titles tournament is close to getting under way.

Making this trio the first AEW Trios Champions would not be surprising as AEW has a history of making their inaugural champions – Jade Cargill excluded – established stars that can elevate the titles from the get go.

Much like Chris Jericho, Riho, SCU, Pac, and Cody Rhodes before them, Adam Cole and ReDRagon would do the same for the Trios Titles.

Some combination of The Elite

On last week’s Dynamite, a reconciliation between “Hangman” Adam Page and the Young Bucks was teased before being interrupted by Dark Order.

The Bucks and Page are no strangers to holding tag team titles in AEW, and neither is the soon to be returning Kenny Omega.

The dynamic between the Bucks, Omega, and Page is a story years in the making and is basically teed up for AEW whenever Omega feels good enough to return.

The chance to raise the stakes here by using the Trios Titles as a backdrop to their story may be too good of opportunity for Tony Khan to pass up.

House of Black

After looking at all the combinations that AEW could choose to make their inaugural Trios Champions, the best choice is the House of Black.

In Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Malakai Black, you have three outstanding in-ring performers and the most intimidating trio currently working within the promotion.

Malakai Black has been sensational since coming to AEW and with the current monster heel push of Brody King, the House of Black seems primed to take a step forward in AEW. Add to this the possibility of Miro joining the House of Black and we could be looking at a faction that is on the verge of laying waste to all comers in AEW.

That domination would be amplified with the Trios Titles around their waists.

While there are many directions AEW could choose to go with their Trios Titles, putting them on the House of Black is the best choice, as it shines a much deserved spotlight on an interesting faction made up of very diverse performers.