During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez ahead of last Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing, Will Ospreay discussed his decision to join AEW and how happy he is to be part of the company.

Will Ospreay on joining AEW: “I am extremely surprised; I’m extremely overwhelmed by it. Like the fact that this is all happening, man? I’m just blessed, I cannot believe the support that I’ve got so far, man, and it’s truly such a blessing just to be a part of this system, man.”

On why he chose AEW: “It was also just like, ‘What’s is going to be best for me and what is going to be best for my family.’ But I knew what the answer was, in terms of like — you have to hear everybody out man, because you never know. I can’t say it enough, of how happy I am that I get to be a part of AEW and how proud I am to be a part of this system and a part of this locker room.”

Ospreay has been on fire as of late. One week ago, he beat Roderick Strong to win the AEW International Title. On last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay won the Casino Gauntlet. As a result, he gets an AEW World Title shot against champ Swerve Strickland at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which is set for next month. The event will be held on Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.