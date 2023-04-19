wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Hopes AEW All In At Wembley Has Some Variety To It
April 19, 2023 | Posted by
AEW is headed to Wembley Stadium for All In in August, and Will Ospreay hopes the show has some variety featured. Ospreay spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion and noted that while the focus should be on AEW’s roster, he hopes to see some other elements on display.
“Obviously this is a AEW show,” Ospreay said. “The priority should be his talent but I do hope it’s about variety because I think if you have a finger in a bunch of pies, you’re reaching out to every market of wrestling fan & bringing it to Wembley.”
The show takes place on August 27th. Ospreay has said that he would be interested in competing at the show.
