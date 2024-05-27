Will Ospreay Wants A Match With Adam Copeland, Says Copeland Has ‘Transformed Into A Different Animal’

In an interview with Justin Walker (via Fightful), Will Ospreay spoke about wanting a match against Adam Copeland and praised him for trying new things during his AEW run.

He said: “I’d really like Adam Copeland just because he’s transformed into a different animal, especially to what he was on the other channel. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him like this before, once again, he’s trying new stuff out and he’s fitting in with our style. I do feel like AEW has a different style to what every other pro wrestling company does to where we actually put the sole focus on pro wrestling, the story is pro wrestling. It is about climbing the ranks, it is about being the best and the fact that he’s just taken to it. I just can’t help but think, ‘What does that look like? What does Ospreay vs. Copeland look like?’ I’m very much fascinated with that one.“