Will Ospreay Praises Shota Umino After NJPW Power Struggle Match
Will Ospreay defeated Shota Umino at NJPW Power Stuggle, and he took to social media to praise Umino after the match. Ospreay retained the IWGP US/UK Championship against Umino at Saturday’s show, and he posted to Twitter to comment on the bout after.
Ospreay wrote:
Wrestling is combat mainly between 2 athletes with a goal to better the other.
But it can also be a story. A story that isn’t quite as know than my other stories.
Back in 2021 myself & Shota were both lost trying to find who we were inside the ring & in real life. Within our battles Shota has helped me understand who I am as a man.
There’s a bond there between us that only a certain amount of people will know the true extent of my gratitude towards him.
Last night I spent 40 minutes in a ring I call my home opposite you. The moment the bell rung a weight lifted off my shoulders and a sense of clarity hit.
You’ve become become a man in front of all our eyes.
You can say you’re BCC but to me you’ll always be Ospreay Dojo. I’m very proud of you lad.
Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/LHApo2CLHI
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) November 5, 2023