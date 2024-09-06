Will Ospreay Says He’s ‘Taken Photos’ For AEW Fight Forever: ‘It’s In The Pipeline’

In an interview with Gameranx, Will Ospreay spoke about the possibility that he’s getting added to AEW Fight Forever and noted that he’s taken photos for the game. While the game has been out for years, it has regular DLC updates. Here are highlights:

On his Assassin’s Creed entrance at All In: “Mate, honestly, when we started getting the pieces put together, man. Because, we had done one previously at WrestleKingdom back in January, and they (Ubisoft) said it had gotten crazy numbers on their social media platforms. So, they were so happy with it that they wanted to do it again at Wembley. They asked me vision of “how I see it,” and I was like, “I just wanna see some parkour guys running around, I wanna see something that is like this generation of Assassin’s Creed fans,” and I truly feel like if you were to like make an Assassin’s Creed game right now, I do feel it would be more like a youth-style parkour freerunning era. Then, when we were putting it together, and they were like, “We want to induct you into the Brotherhood,” I was like, “there’s only one guy for the job.” At first, they were like, “We don’t want to do it because he’s not in Shadows,” but I was just like, “No, anyone who knows Assassin’s Creed, Ezio’s the guy. It has to be him.” When we got all the voice tracks for it, I was losing my flipping mind. It was a huge group effort. Ubisoft, my team, AEW, it was such a collaborative effort. I have never felt more cool in my entire life, Bruv. This was the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.”

On being excited for Assassin’s Creed Shadows: “Dude, I’m very excited for it, just because this game could’ve have come at a better time. Eight years of my life was in Japan, the whole game franchise is the reason behind the character (his wrestling persona), so these two coinciding with one another at the same time? Crazy coincidence. To see the gameplay already, it looks stunning. It reminds me of when I would go into the countryside of Japan and see the beauty that Japan has and the culture it brings out. It has been hard finding a balance between work, family, and finding time to do things like gaming. But I’ve told the wife, “Listen, when this game comes out…I’m going to be away for a while.”

On getting added to AEW Fight Forever: “You know what? I’m sure I’ve taken some photos for it, though I’m not entirely sure. I’ll have to double-check. I believe it is in the pipeline.”