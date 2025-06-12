wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Takes Thumbtack Superkick For Swerve Strickland At AEW Summer Blockbuster
Will Ospreay battled Swerve Strickland at AEW Summer Blockbuster, but he saved Strickland from a thumbtack superkick after the match. Wednesday night’s four-hour special saw Strickland and Ospreay battle to a 30-minute time limit draw. After the match, Strickland called for a sudden death period but the Death Riders came out and The Young Bucks attacked Strickland.
The Bucks handcuffed Strickland to the ropes and went to deliver their superkick with thumbtacked shoes, but Ospreay jumped in the way and took the kick. The Bucks looked conflicted as they left and doctors checked on Ospreay.
WAIT A MINUTE! @WillOspreay just took the shot for @SwerveConfident from the @YoungBucks!
Watch #AEWSummerBlockbuster LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/XswhAl8X5e
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE & TNA Wrestlers Set for Upcoming American Gladiators Reboot
- Shotzi Blackheart Recalls Criticism From Vince McMahon For Her Tank, Helmet And Howl
- Ted DiBiase Says Having Charisma Is More Important Than Being A Great Wrestler
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk Going to Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions 2025