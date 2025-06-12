Will Ospreay Takes Thumbtack Superkick For Swerve Strickland At AEW Summer Blockbuster

Will Ospreay battled Swerve Strickland at AEW Summer Blockbuster, but he saved Strickland from a thumbtack superkick after the match. Wednesday night’s four-hour special saw Strickland and Ospreay battle to a 30-minute time limit draw. After the match, Strickland called for a sudden death period but the Death Riders came out and The Young Bucks attacked Strickland.

The Bucks handcuffed Strickland to the ropes and went to deliver their superkick with thumbtacked shoes, but Ospreay jumped in the way and took the kick. The Bucks looked conflicted as they left and doctors checked on Ospreay.