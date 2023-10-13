Will Ospreay Says Zack Sabre Jr.’s Improvement Is “Scary” but Still Won’t Be Enough

Speaking recently to Metro.co.uk, Will Ospreay shared his thoughts on Zack Sabre Jr. ahead of their scheduled confrontation at this weekend’s NJPW Royal Quest III show. Ospreay said his opponent has developed his heavyweight standing and technique without losing his lighter weight abilities, but concluded he still surpasses Sabre in the ring. You can find a highlight from Ospreay on the subject below.

On the rivalry with and comparative ranking of his opponent: “I’ve always looked up to him him a weird way, we’ve had this incredibly friendly rivalry that’s stretched across England, America and Japan and it’s scary to say that he’s gotten even better. He’s put on weight, he’s now a real life heavyweight style wrestler, but he hasn’t lost any of his fluidity or flexibility as a performer. But I don’t think there’s anybody in the world that can compete with me right now.”