William Regal Announces WrestleMania Week Match For NXT

– William Regal has announced a match to take place on the WrestleMania week episode of NXT. Regal announced on Twitter that Kairi Sane will face Bianca Belair ahead of their Fatal Four-Way match with Io Shirai and Shayna Baszler at NXT Takeover: New York.

The announcement reads, “Two days before they join NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and Io Shirai in an every-woman-for-herself Fatal 4-Way Match for the title at TakeOver: New York, Kairi Sane and Bianca Belair will meet in singles action on the April 3 edition of NXT. NXT General Manager William Regal announced the match on Twitter, in response to Belair’s backstage confrontation with Sane last Wednesday on NXT.

The NXT Universe still remembers the last time The Princess Pirate squared off with The EST of NXT on WWE Network, in one of the most unforgettable matches of the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Since then, both Superstars have only grown as competitors, with Sane now a former NXT Women’s Champion and Belair adopting an un-de-fea-ted mindset that has propelled her to new heights.

Will Sane or Belair add to her momentum heading into TakeOver with an all-important win on Wednesday, April 3? Find out when NXT streams on WWE Network at 8/7 C.”