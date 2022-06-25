William Regal On Paige & Emma Being Foundation Of WWE Women’s Revolution, Their Rise In NXT

On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed working with Paige and Emma in NXT, how they were the foundation of the women’s revolution in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

William Regal on working with Paige and Emma in NXT: “I’m gonna have to give Paige and Emma – the highest compliment I can give them is that they were the two people before the four horsewomen and everybody else. They, Paige and Emma, were the people, the two ladies that set all that in motion as far as being where everything went from then onwards. And it’s weird to see that [first] TakeOver, because if you’d have asked me, I wouldn’t have thought Paige had gone to the main roster by then. It’s just, that’s how quick all the time goes. And I remember being there the first night she debuted. We were in New Orleans, and I remember talking to her afterward and going, ‘This is it. The ride’s about to start. Whatever you’ve just done in NXT, the ride’s about to start now.'”

On how they were the foundation of the women’s revolution in NXT and WWE: “We’re probably not gonna get to that until another episode, but I’m saying it right now. Paige and Emma were the foundation of whatever came out of the incredible run of ladies that came through NXT and all that the happenings afterwards. They were the two starting ladies that sort of got attention on everybody. And they never got to do a TakeOver. You think they would have done one, right? You think they were part of that but it was before their time. I mean, sorry, it was after their time was before the TakeOver started. But Paige was actually on the main roster as the Divas Champion. That’s incredible.”

