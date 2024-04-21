– Ahead of tonight’s title challenge at AEW Dynasty, Willow Nightingale spoke to AEW Unrestricted about her converging rivalries with Mercedes Mone and Julia Hart. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Willow Nightingale on her rivalries with Mercedes Mone and Julia Hart: “Personally, I feel very wrapped up in both of them. Julia is someone I’ve been tied up with probably since September of last year. She misted me, and that also is something that I think really changed me, again, hopefully for the better.”

On coming out the other side as a better performer: “That’s something that I look at as like even though it was an obstacle to get through, at one point, I came out on the other side more aware of who I am as a person and a performer. And so that’s been kind of eating at me in terms of the Julia sense, but my story with Mercedes goes even further than that.”

Willow Nightingale is challenging Julia Hart for the AEW TBS Championship tonight at AEW Dynasty. The event is being held at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Mercedes Mone will be making her AEW in-ring debut next month at Double or Nothing 2024 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.