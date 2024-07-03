Willow Nightingale Would Like to Team With Orange Cassidy

– During a recent interview with WGN Radio, AEW star Willow Nightingale revealed her interest in sharing the ring with fellow AEW star Orange Cassidy. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Willow Nightingale on Orange Cassidy: “I mean, we’re both people who have good hearts. He may be a little more ‘whatever’ about situations, but when he has passion about something, he has passion about something, and we were both back backstabbed by people we trust. So we found common ground in that, and I’ve known him for a while.”

On the two being relinked together in AEW: “You know, he was on the same scene that I was in before AEW, but this is something that kind of relinked us together. it would be cool to share the ring. I would love that. But we’ll see. we’ll see what happens. Like I said, go with the flow. We’ll see what happens week by week.”

Willow Nightingale will face her former friend, Kris Statlander, in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament later tonight on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show is being held at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.