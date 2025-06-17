Willow Nightingale, Mike Bailey Added To Jeff Cannonball Benefit Show

Willow Nightingale and Mike Bailey are the latest talent set for the Jeff Cannonball benefit show this fall. Joey Janela announced on Tuesday that the AEW stars will appear at the September 14th Cannoballfest, which is a benefit for Cannoball as he battles ALS.

Janela wrote:

“SEPTEMBER 14th, Will be the biggest indie show in NJ independent wrestling history and it’s for Jeff Cannonball!

@willowwrestles comes to cannonballfest 2025!”

We needed one of the best in the world! @SpeedballBailey comes to cannonballfest 2025!”