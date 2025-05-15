Willow Nightingale Reportedly Signs New Deal With AEW

Willow Nightingale is staying around AEW, as she has reportedly signed a new deal with the company. Fightful Select reports that Nightingale has signed a new multi-year contract with the company.

The site notes, as it previously had, that AEW considered Nightingale a priority and says that a deal was done very soon after reports that she was in her contract year. Sources in the company note that Nightingale has communicated that she was very happy with AEW and wanted to stay there.