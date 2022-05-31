Windham Rotunda Says He’s ‘Ready Now,’ Teases Potential Return Soon

The former Bray Wyatt appeared to tease his return to wrestling on social media today, noting that he’s “ready now.” Windham Rotunda posted to his Twitter account to suggest that he’s ready to return and will “remind everyone why they know my name,” writing:

“Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now” “I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again.

Believe in me. #IFoundIt” “Patience. It’s almost time”

Rotunda was released from WWE in July of last year and hasn’t spoken much about his exit or potential appearances elsewhere.

