Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 11) Review 5.24.21  

Match #1: QT Marshall w/ The Factory vs. Robo

Marshall out wrestles Robo early, Robo objects to this and lands punches. They hit the ropes and Robo lands a drop kick. Marshall tosses Robo into the second turn buckle and takes over. Marshall keeps things slow with strikes, lands a drop kick and a knee drop. Robo fires up and starts laying in rights then runs wild for a bit with an atomic drop and belly to belly suplex. Marshall walks into a snap powerslam for a near fall, but Marshall slips off his shoulders on a set up and hits a catatonic backbreaker then flatliner to take over again. Diamond Cutter follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: QT Marshall won

Rating: Casertaosa. . . SQUASH

Marshall is still a good hand, but is not at all the character they’re trying to present him as.

Match #2: Abadon vs. Leila Grey

Abadon with the early advantage and unloads on the mat with hammer fists. Exploder suplex from Abadon, not the cleanest landing on that one. Grey avoids a knee strike in the corner and lays in strikes before Abadon goes into zombie mode and starts abusing Grey with blows. German suplex from Abadon, another slightly rough landing from Grey. Abadon hits the Cemetery Driver to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Abadon won

Rating: Casertara. . . SQUASH

The timing on a few of those suplexes felt off, not sure if that was more Grey or Abadon.

Match #3: Thunder Rosa vs. Ashley D’Amboise

They tie up, trade headlocks and escapes with Rosa getting the better of things. Into the ropes now, Rosa counters an arm drag attempt into a roll up for 2. Back into the ropes, low drop kick from Rosa sends Ashley to the mat. Rosa plays the usual hits, Ashley counters into a victory roll for 2 then gets kicked in the face. A lot of mat returns from Rosa, Ashley slips off of her shoulders and they trade roll ups before Rosa gets a pendulum hold and uses it to drive Ashley into the bottom turn buckle. The usual Rosa corner sequence follows, then a butterfly suplex for another 2 count. They trade strikes, before Rosa gets a modified Landslide, then locks up the Peruvian Calavera choke and gets the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Thunder Rosa won

Rating: Casertarmis. . . SQUASH

D’Amboise looked green, had some decent spots but needs to work on the connective tissue of a match. Thunder Rosa remains incredibly giving in these spots though, she’s quite good at letting the younger talent get some time in without ever looking like she’s in danger.

Video package for the Gunn Club, Billy didn’t think he’d still be wrestling at this point in his life. Austin and Colten talk about the roll wrestling takes but appreciate everything Billy did to provide for them and put them through college. Billy told them they’d graduate from college before he helped them with anything in wrestling, Austin graduated and basically the same day asked him to help him train. Billy thinks Austin is made for the business. Colten came along a bit later, he went from building multi-million dollar houses in Los Angeles to try out wrestling. Billy loves tagging with his kids, working with them is something he never thought he’d get to do but it’s the greatest capstone he could have asked for. Austin talks a bit about his music. Billy thinks they feel the pressure of being second generation talent, but it’s pressure they put on themselves. Austin and Colten both acknowledge Billy wont be wrestling much longer but hope their trio can go out on a high note. Pretty well put together video package there, Austin seems much more comfortable talking than Colten.

Match #4: Lee Johnson vs. Daniel Garcia

They tie up, trade some go behinds then hit the mat and trade some holds until they hit the ropes. Johnson grabs a side headlock then hits a shoulder block and gets a headlock takeover. Garcia backs Johnson into the corner then lands a chop. Johnson seems amused more than anything. They hit the ropes and Johnson hits a lovely drop kick. Chops from Lee, then they hit the ropes again but Garcia comes out on top after a knee drop and butterfly suplex. Garcia goes for the knees of Johnson and takes over on offense. Chops from Garcia, then he attacks the arm. Forearms from Garcia and he eggs on Johnson, Johnson fires up runs wild with strikes and a neckbreaker. Johnson hits the Brain Dog, a pumphandle neckbreaker of the knee, and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lee Johnson won

Rating: 1.5 stars

For the second week in a row Garcia got to look pretty good in defeat, he’s got some fire but could use a little more muscle mass. Johnson continues to showcase his athletic ability, and getting reps in these kinds of matches can only help him.

Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky talk in the back. Sky wants to address how they’re being put in singles matches tonight. Given that they’ve been racking up tag team wins it’s only logical that now they put their names in the singles ranks as well. No one is safe with them around, especially Alex Reynolds and Alan “5” Angels. They beat them in tag team action already, and Page has beaten Angels in singles action. But they’ll happily beat them again tonight, because that’s what they do. Not quite as good a promo from them as they’ve delivered in the past, but still pretty good.

Match #5: Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero vs. Robyn Renegade

Rose over powers Renegade early, tosses her around then unloads blows in the corner. Vickie slaps Renegade, and when she goes out after Vickie Rose jumps her from behind. Back in the ring Renegade walks into a Samoan drop, eats a clothesline, then gets killed with a Beast Bomb and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nyla Rose won

Rating: Citrullina. . . SQUASH

Match #6: Ethan Page w/ Scorpio Sky vs. Alex Reynolds

They tie up, Page forces Reynolds to the corner and they fight for position before being forced to break. Reynolds lands some strikes, then hits a snap suplex. Page hits a knee lift then unloads punches on Reynolds. Reynolds avoids being slammed into the corner, and slams Page into the buckles a few times. Drop toe hold from Reynolds then a low drop kick, and a Drive By drop kick on the apron. Reynolds up top but Page meets him there and drops him across the top rope. Page with a double underhook backbreaker to ground Reynolds and begin targeting the back. Backbreaker from Page then he goes to a reverse bearhug. Reynolds fights to his feet but is still in the grip of Page. Page shoves Reynolds into the corner then hits a back body drop. Cheap shot from Sky while Page distracted the ref. Reynolds tries to fight back with body shots but runs into a tilt a whirl slam for 2. Page puts Reynolds on the top rope, but Reynolds fights Page off then shoves him to the mat. Reynolds flies in with a cross body, then starts his comeback flurry. Discus right hand from Reynolds then a cravat suplex for a near fall. Reynolds wants a fisherman’s suplex of some kind but Page avoids that, so Reynolds lays in strikes in the corner and hits a running knee strike. Page grabs the ref to save himself, and tosses Reynolds into the corner. Ego’s Edge follows and Page wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ethan Page won

Rating: 2 stars

Solid little match between these two, Page continues to look good while it seems more and more that the Dark Order are heading towards lovable loser territory.

Match #7: Tay Conti vs. Queen Aminata

They tie up with Conti getting the edge in applying holds. Aminata with some knee strikes and gets some strikes off in the corner. Conti sends Aminata to the apron and slugs her to the floor, then lands a punt kick from the apron to floor Aminata. Spinning backbreaker from Conti on the floor, then back into the ring where Conti fires up with clotheslines and a German suplex. Running pump kicks in the corner from Conti, then a series of seo nagi throws into the DDTay and Conti wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tay Conti won

Rating: Cocozelle. . . SQUASH

Conti gave Aminata a bit here, much like Thunder Rosa she’s pretty good about letting the other talent have some shine without diminishing her status.

Match #8: Mike Sydal w/ Matt Sydal vs. Penta El Zero Miedo w/ Alex Abrahantes

Paul Wight continues his weekly campaign to get Mike Sydal and DDP in a yoga-off. Penta out wrestles Mike early but Mike gets a hip toss to annoy Penta. They hit the ropes, and Penta lands a kick to the body. Mike avoids a corner rush, dodges some Penta offense and hits a drop kick then a hurricanrana. Penta has had enough of this and levels him with an elbow shot. Some chops from Penta, Mike goes back to evasion then hits an enziguri that sends Penta out of the ring, and he follows that with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Mike up top but flies into a super kick. Penta off the ropes, runs into a modified Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Penta with a super kick to the knee in the corner then a double stomp to Mike out of the tree of woe for a near fall. They trade some strikes with Penta hitting the Pentagon Driver but that only gets a 2 count. Mike fights out of a full nelson, gets an O’Connor roll for a near fall. Penta’s turn for a roll up counter, Mike kicks out at 2 but gets caught in the Fear Factor and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Penta El Zero Miedo won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Mike has come along nicely over the last bit, he hung in there with Penta who’s a very credible guy.

Match #9: Scorpio Sky w/ Ethan Page vs. Alan “5” Angels

They tie up, with Sky getting the better of things and mocking Angels. Shoulder block from Sky, they hit the ropes and Angels gets a trip and mocks Sky. Some kicks from Angels then a side Russian leg sweep for a near fall. Sky heads out of the ring, back in and Angels lands a leg kick but runs into a kick to the chest then Sky floors him with an elbow. Angels tries to fight back but Sky keeps cutting him off with strikes. Short arm clothesline from Sky then he goes to work a body scissors. Angels fights out of the body scissors but Sky starts working his leg to set up for the Heel Hook. Some Angels strikes, he gets a flurry of strikes then an enziguri and the low angle cross body. Angels sets for the Wing Snapper but Sky spins free, hits the ropes and runs into a C4 for a near fall. They hit the ropes again, Sky with an inverted atomic drop into a dragon screw leg whip and Angels leg is hurt. Angels with an enziguri then a double stomp but the leg gives out, delaying his moonsault follow up and allowing Sky to kick out at 2. Sky with a rolling Boston half crab, transitions to the Heel Hook and Angels has to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Scorpio Sky won

Rating: 2 stars

Sky and Page are both rolling right now, they’ve turned into a darn good unit.

Matt Hardy in the back, he created the Hardy Family Office to make money. You never know which day is going to be your last in this business, so you should make as much money as possible. The HFO also helps the younger generation, but in doing so he’s lost sight of why he came to AEW. He’s here to survive, thrive, and remind everyone who he is. Starting tonight he’s going to make people put reverence on his name. Matt was never a great talker, but he can get the point across.

Match #10: Matt Hardy vs. Fuego del Sol

Hardy out wrestles Fuego and hits a back elbow. Hardy working a side headlock, then a shoulder block. More shoulder blocks from Hardy, but he eventually runs into a drop kick. Fuego with some charging attacks in the corner, but Hardy is able to snap his arm down over the top rope. Hardy goes to work on the arm with a hammerlock. Fuego fights back with strikes but gets hit with a Side Effect for a near fall. Hardy grabs a sleeper hold, Fuego fights out with a jaw breaker and he fights back with strikes, then a series of roll ups but he can’t get Hardy to stay down. Hardy catches Fuego on the top rope, and hits a sit out crucifix bomb for a near fall. Fuego fights up, avoids a Twist of Fate, he tries the tornado DDT but Hardy arm spins out of it and locks up the Leech to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Matt Hardy won

Rating: Delicata. . . SQUASH

Fuego is a fun little enhancement guy.

Match #11: Royce Isaacs vs. Ren Narita

Quick takedown from Isaacs, Narita fights back up but gets mat returned. Narita back up, hits a fireman’s carry and starts after the arm. Isaacs slips free and gets a side headlock then hits a shoulder block. Narita gets sent into the corner, returns the favor and then hits a slightly botches snap suplex. Some rights go back and forth, then Narita tries a rear naked choke but Isaacs is able to ram his neck into the top rope then floor him with a clothesline. Isaacs in control now, Narita fights back with elbows but he’s caught trying a jumping wheel kick and Isaacs drops him with a back suplex for a near fall. Narita lands a kick, but gets caught in a Texas Cloverleaf and has to fight to the ropes to break the hold. Narita fires up and they trade punches, Isaacs wins out but he hits the ropes and runs into a jumping wheel kick. Elbows from Narita now, then a headbutt and hip toss from Isaacs. Isaacs with a near deadlift jackhammer for a near fall. Narita avoids a full nelson attack, gets the rear naked choke, switches to an abdominal stretch, Isaacs nearly gets the ropes but Narita bails to hit him with a wrist clutch northern lights suplex for 2, but he follows that with a bridging belly to belly suplex to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ren Narita won

Rating: 1.5 stars

A decent outing from both men, there were a few spots where it felt like communication and timing were off but both men ultimately overcame and turned in something adequate.

Match #12: JD Drake w/ The Wingmen vs. Rocky Romero

Romero gets a side headlock, but runs into a shoulder block from Drake. Romero runs into Drake but can’t budge him, so he lands leg kicks to the bigger man then hits a flying shoulder block to drop him. Drop toe hold then another side headlock from Romero. Drake tosses Romero off but Romero hits a hurricanrana then a few avalanche attacks before Drake lands a back elbow. Romero avoids a Drake rush and Drake falls out of the ring, letting Romero hit a suicide dive. Some strikes from Romero on the ground, then a diving knee from the apron to the floor. Back into the ring, but Drake rolls right back out. Romero follows him out again, lands some chops but Drake tosses him off the ropes and lands a clothesline. Nice little spot there. Drake’s turn to lay in offense before sending things back into the ring. Romero with some elbows but he gets caught up in a swinging neck breaker for a 2 count. Romero with an arm breaker, Drake tosses him out of the ring though. The Wingmen abuse Romero on the floor, then Drake heads back out of the ring to toss Romero back in. Drake in control with chops, Romero fights back with rights but runs into a kick then Drake hits a uranage and a falling headbutt for a near fall. Romero avoids a corner splash, but gets caught in a slam when he charged back in. Drake up top looking for a Vader bomb but Romero avoids it then hits a springboard tornado DDT and both men are down. Romero with a flurry of strikes, another arm breaker and he starts kicking the arm as well. Drake lands a chop, he wants a suplex but his shoulder gives out on him. More kicks to the arm from Romero, he tries a Shiranui but Drake tosses him off and hits a clothesline for a near fall. Romero to the apron, and hangs the arm of Drake up over the top rope. Flying hurricanrana from Romero, more kicks to follow up then a second rope drop kick. Running Shiranui from Romero only gets 2. Drake with an ugly modified Orange Crush, then a Shining Wizard but all for naught but a 2 count. Drake with a cannonball in the corner, he wants a moonsault but misses and Romero ties him up with a La Magistral cradle to win and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rocky Romero won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Post match the Wingmen abuse Romero, until Best Friends show up to chase them off playing off the history that Trent? and Romero have as the music for Roppongi Vice plays. Romero and Trent hit the high five, then they keep Romero in the middle of the group hug as the show ends.

I can’t be mad at Rocky Romero getting more exposure, and while Drake still needs seasoning he’s surprisingly athletic for someone of his build.