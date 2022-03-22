Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 55) Review 3.21.22  

Hey there people, time for the next episode of Dark: Elevation. Tonight we’ve got matches featuring Nyla Rose, Gunn Club, the reunited Top Flight, and a main event of The Factory taking on Dark Order members Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and John Silver.

Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary to start the night off.

Vickie Guerrero interrupts Justin Roberts during the introduction. I have not missed that woman on the mic. She distracts Renegade and that allows Nyla Rose to jump her from behind.

Match #1: Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero vs. Charlotte Renegade w/ Robyn Renegade

Rose hits an avalanche, then a scoop slam and a senton. Corner avalanche from Rose then a cannonball senton in the corner. Vickie hops onto the apron and distracts the ref, but this just allows for some Twin Magic and Robyn rolls up Rose for 2. Robyn fires some blows but runs into a Samoan drop. Charlotte jumps on the apron only to get kicked down, then the Beast Bomb connects to end the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nyla Rose won in 1:24

Rating: Citrullina. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Match #2: Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

They tie up then Blue goes after the arm of Hart and ties her up in a crucifix. Hart counters with an Oklahoma Roll then they both miss super kicks and we get a stand off. Blue offers a handshake, Hart pie faces her so we get to shoving then they start laying in strikes. Hart rolls out of the ring to stop the momentum, then Hart avoids a dive attempt before super kicking Blue off of the apron. On the outside now Hart tosses Blue into the ring steps then looks to take the count out win. Blue fights back into the ring but gets kicked in the face on the way in. Hart starts laying in strikes in the corner. Standing moonsault from Hart gets a 2 count. Blue lands a super kick to counter a forward hand spring but that only gets 2 on the cover. Hart avoids a full nelson, but Blue starts laying in strikes and chops. Hart avoids a corner rush, then rolls up Blue and gets her feet on the ropes (sort of) for extra leverage to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Julia Hart won in 4:00

Rating: 2 stars

A bit disjointed in a couple of spots but one of the better outings from Hart I’ve seen. The heel persona is a nice change for Hart and her overall ring work has been improving pretty steadily.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn) w/ Billy Gunn vs. Aaron Mercer and Masada

Austin and Masada start things off. Masada grabs a side headlock then hits a shoulder block. Mercer tags in and starts working the arm of Austin. Austin fights out of a side headlock then gets one of his own but he runs into a shoulder block from Mercer. Colten tags in and gets a side headlock. Mercer fights out and gets a side headlock but he can’t shoulder block Colten down then Colten floors him with a right hand. Austin tags back in and goes for strikes before tagging out. Colten with audible “Wham” sounds as he lands clotheslines. Austin tags back in but Mercer sends him out of the ring and tags out. Masada runs wild with clotheslines and a knee lift to Austin. Colten makes a blind tag before Austin trips Masada up, then Colten hits the Colt .45 and pins Masada.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Gunn Club won in 3:44

Rating: 1.5 stars

I debated giving this a squash rating but I think the structure wont quite allow that. Austin being the comedy weak link makes sense, and he’s toned down the more grating elements of his obnoxious character which was absolutely necessary.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) vs. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

Nice to see Darius back after his injury. Luther and Darius get us going, they spend time playing with the crowd for a bit before Luther starts laying in strikes. Pump kick from Luther but Darius avoids a few follow ups then lands chops. Darius avoids a corner attack as Serpentico tags in, then he drop tope holds Serpentico and tags Dante. Dante and Darius both attack the arm of Serpentico with kicks then Darius tags back in and Serpentico takes some tandem offense before he’s tossed out. Luther puts Serpentico back in the ring where he lands a gamengiri then Luther shoves him off the top to help on a cross body which connects. Luther comes in and tosses Serpentico into the corner then splashes both men in the corner then noggin knocks Serpentico and Darius together. Darius starts fighting back but Luther tags in and lays in a kick and a butterfly suplex. Serpentico tags back in but Dariush fights back with kicks then makes the hot tag to Dante. Dante runs wild, boots Luther off of the apron then hits Serpentico with an inside out flapjack for a near fall. Darius tags back in but Serpentico avoids a corner attack from Dante then hits a super kick to Darius. Serpentico heads up top and Luther assists his cross body but this time he just flies into an inverted Atomic Drop from Darius, Dante hits a flipping Stunner then Darius rolls him up to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Top Flight won in 4:54

Rating: 2.5 stars

A nice way for Darius to start getting the rust knocked off.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Emi Sakura and The Bunny vs. Ruby Soho and Anna Jay

Ruby and Emi get us going. Ruby gets a side headlock but can’t knock Emi over. Trip from Ruby but Bunny distracts her and that allows Emi to take over. Ruby lands a forearm then tags out. Double Flatliner gets a 2 count then Emi tags out. Jay and Bunny start trading strikes then Jay lands a wheel kick but Bunny escapes and tags out. Emi takes a Northern Lights suplex but then hits a thumb to the eye before landing a double underhook backbreaker. Bunny tags back in and stomps on Jay for a bit. More stomps from Bunny then she tags Emi. Emi hits chops in the corner then the corner cross body and she heads out to cheap shot Ruby. Bunny comes in illegally and hits a sliding elbow in the corner behind the refs back. Emi heads to the second rope but Jay avoids a Vader Bomb and tags out. Bunny tags in as well but Ruby is running wild with kicks. More strikes from Ruby and she slams Bunny into the middle buckle but Emi breaks up the pin. Jay in and she runs into a clothesline from Emi. Bunny and Emi go for their stereo finishers but Ruby counters into the No Future to Bunny while Jay locks down Emi with the Queen Slayer, which leads to Ruby pinning Bunny to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ruby Soho and Anna Jay won in 4:22

Rating: 2.5 stars

Perfectly acceptable match.

Lance Archer heads to the ring for some promo time. Archer has a mic, he talks about finally being in his home state of Texas but the one thing he’ll never do is live in the cesspool of San Antonio. He used to come out here for the fans, and nearly paralyzed himself for the fans, but no more and never again. The simple savagery he’s about to unleash is something out of Greek mythology. To AEW management, you can’t hide him in the dark for much longer and when he does step into the light you’ll regret everything the people made him do. When he says “everybody” he’s not exaggerating, everybody dies. On the way out of the ring Archer grabs a plant in the crowd, clocks him then tosses him into the ring. He hits an avalanche in the corner then kills the poor “fan” with a Black Out. Archer still isn’t a great promo and the scripting here was obvious, but keeping it short and sweet is a good idea and he sells being a monster well.

Match #6 – Trios Match: The Factory (Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo, and QT Marshall) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and John Silver)

Uno and Solo start things off. Solo starts off with a kick but gets shoulder blocked by Uno. Uno hits an inverted Atomic Drop then stomps on the hands of Solo and flicks him in the nose. Comoroto tags in, and Uno begs off to tag in Silver. Silver and Comoroto pose, while the larger Comoroto mocks the size of Silver. A low drop kick from Silver then he pats Comoroto on the head. Silver avoids a Military Press then hits a second rope drop kick but he can’t get Comoroto off of his feet. Grayson tags in but Comoroto runs over both of them with a double clotheslines. Grayson fights out of the enemy corner only to get tripped by Marshall. Marshall tags in and tries to emote with his face, which doesn’t go well. A cheap shot to Uno then he starts working over Grayson. Grayson avoids a suplex with a knee strike then hits an enziguri and he tries to tag out but Solo takes out Silver before he can reach. Marshall with a clothesline to floor Grayson again. Comoroto tags in, but Grayson avoids a double back suplex and hits a double Pele kick then tags in Uno. Solo tags in as well but he gets abused by Uno with strikes. Big boot from Uno then a neck breaker. Uno boots Comoroto off of the apron then hits the Something Evil for a near fall. Grayson tags in, Uno sets for the Fatality but Marshall breaks it up only to eat the ring post. Knee to Solo from Grayson, then he hits a 450 to Solo as Uno hits Marshall with a cannonball senton only for Comoroto to break up the pin. Comoroto tosses Uno out of the ring but winds up posting himself and Grayson hoists him up onto his shoulders only for Solo to land a super kick, Marshall hits him with a Diamond Cutter, then Comoroto drills him with a Spear meaning Silver has to come in and save the match. Silver low bridges Comoroto then moves over so he can tag in and starts running wild. German suplex for Solo, but now it’s time for everyone to get their stuff in, leading to Grayson jumping clear over a ring corner and crashing onto Comoroto and Marshall. In the ring Silver clotheslines Solo then ends things with a Spin Doctor.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dark Order won in 5:27

Rating: 3 stars

I think this one sneaks into good territory, all six men played their roles well and the action was clean.