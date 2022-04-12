Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 58) Review 4.11.22  

Alright everyone, time for more AEW Dark: Elevation action. Tonight we’ve got Top Flight, Ruby Soho, Penta Oscuro, and holy crap LuFisto is here. There’s a name I didn’t expect to see, but she’s in trios action. Good for her, LuFisto busted her ass for a lot of years on the indy scene so even if it’s just as kind of a one off here it’s good to see her get some recognition.

Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, and Mark Henry are on commentary and welcome us to the show.

Match #1: Frankie Kazarian vs. Teddy Goodz

They tie up, Teddy grabs a side headlock but Kazarian counters then hits a shoulder block and grabs a chin lock. Kazarian works a side headlock then hits an arm drag once they regain their feet. Teddy fights up and they trade arm wringer escapes then Kazarian avoids a clothesline and lands one of his own. Kazarian clotheslines Teddy out of the ring then Teddy snaps him over the top rope as he gets back in then hits a discus punch. Some stomps from Teddy but Kazarian cuts him off with chops then lays in more strikes and a scoop slam then his springboard leg drop. Teddy sends Kazarian into the second rope face first, but he runs into a back elbow. They fight on the top rope, Teddy tries a backpack Stunner but Kazarian counters into the Crossface Chicken Wing and gets the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Frankie Kazarian won in 3:18

Rating: Spaghetti. . . SQUASH

Teddy didn’t look bad at all, and Kazarian is pretty darn giving in these matches.

Match #2: Diamante vs. Ashley D’Amboise

This is stemming from the tag team match last episode when Diamante attacked Ashley after their loss. They go right at each other with strikes, Ashley lands a few clotheslines then a drop kick. Head kick from Ashley then a flipping neckbreaker. Mark Henry’s animal noise of the week is a seal, hasn’t done it yet but he’s threatening. Diamante hits a hot shot then drop kicks Ashley out of the ring. They head out of the ring, Diamante tosses Ashley into the barricade a few times then they head back into the ring. A few more strikes from Diamante then Ashley catches her in a Victory Roll for 2. Back body drop from Diamante then a German suplex and she keeps the waistlock so she can deliver another two then she locks in a cutthroat arm lock and Ashley gives it up.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Diamante won in 2:43

Rating: 1.5 stars

They gave Ashley enough here to avoid a full squash, which is a good thing as she’s acquitted herself well on Elevation thus far.

Match #3 – 10 Man Tag Team Match: Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) and Gunn Club (Austin, Colten, and Billy Gunn) vs. Dark Order (Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, and 10) w/ Evil Uno

Paul Wight’s totally accurate fact about Luther for the evening (a running gag he’s been doing for weeks, in the past Luther has been a Formula 1 driver, world renowned Egyptologist, and a consulting medium) is that Luther is a direct descendant of Danish kings. Angels and Austin start us off, Austin lands a blow to the back then tags Colten. Reynolds tags in and he and Angels spank Austin and Colten. Billy comes in and clubs both of them down but he’s not legal. Billy tags in and and unloads on Reynolds. Luther tags in, then Serpentico right behind him and Reynolds gets thrown over then Serpentico tries a Canadian Destroyer on Luther onto Reynolds but he just gets back dropped onto Reynolds. Reynolds lands a kick then sends Luther out of the ring but he can’t tag out. Serpentico misses a Fame-Asser then Billy tags in. Billy wants a Fame-Asser but Reynolds clotheslines him out of the ring then tags Silver. Silver runs wild on Serpentico, then takes out Austin and Colten. Serpentico gets back dropped on the apron the Silver cannonballs onto the pile of humanity outside. Back in the ring Billy takes out Silver with a tilt a whirl slam, then 10 drops Billy with a pump kick only to get hit from behind by Austin. Grayson grabs Austin and hits a nasty looking backbreaker before Colten hits him with a Colt .45. Everyone’s getting their stuff in as Mark Henry says he promised not to do the seal, instead he gives his owl impression. The parade of finishers concludes with 10 hitting a spinebuster. Serpentico takes a Ragnarok and Silver then pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dark Order won in 5:20

Rating: 2.5 stars

A bit too crowded, but it’s a 10 man match so that’s kind of a feature rather than a bug. Nothing great but this was solid wrestling.

Match #4 – Trios Match: The Bunny, Emi Sakura, and LuFisto vs. Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, and Skye Blue

Blue and LuFisto start things off. LuFisto pie faces Blue a couple of times then they start trading strikes and Blue tags out allowing Ruby to come in. Bunny distracts Ruby and LuFisto lays Ruby out with a clothesline then tags in Emi. Emi hits the corner cross body and Blue breaks up the following pin. Bunny tags in and starts laying in mounted punches. Chop from Bunny, then Ruby fights back with strikes and a school boy for 2 before Bunny drops her with a back elbow. Knee from Ruby then she tags in Jay. Jay runs wild on everyone then tags in Ruby. Things break down, Jay starts brawling with Emi on the floor then Bunny lands a super kick to Ruby for a 2 count. LuFisto tags in, Ruby avoids a Fireman’s carry set up, hits Destination Unknown and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, and Skye Blue won in 3:21

Rating: 2 stars

Solid all around match, a bit too short but with the talent in the ring they could do this kind of match in their sleep.

Match #5: Penta Oscuro w/ Alex Abrahantes vs. Jora Johl

The crowd is heavily with Penta, Jora blocks his usual taunt and they trade arm wringers. Jora runs into a super kick, then lands one of his own. Penta puts up a hand and stops Jora, delivers the taunt, then Jora starts laying in chops. Penta just eggs him on for more, then avoids one and lays in an overhand chop. Another couple of chops from Penta then he hits a springboard cross body and a hurricanrana. Jora heads out of the ring, Penta tries a dive but runs into a blow from Jora. Penta lands a super kick as Jora returns to the ring, but Jora fires up with a knee strike then a Landslide for a near fall. Sling Blade from Penta, then another one and a leg kick. Penta wants The Sacrifice, hits it then pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Penta Oscuro won in 3:50

Rating: 2.5 stars

They gave Jora Johl a lot here and it made the match quite good, Johl has a lot of potential and hanging in there with someone like Penta will only raise his stock.

Before the main event starts QT Marshall gets a mic, God help us all. Marshall plays with the crowd then gives Top Flight half priced training at The Factory so they can get the fundamentals down. Comoroto and Solo hand Dante and Darius their shirts in a gesture of good will. Marshall has to go to a Yankees reference to get heat, then repeats it because even that didn’t get much of a response and we get a little skirmish to start the match. Please, stop letting QT Marshall talk. For all of our sakes.

Match #6 – Tag Team Match: The Factory (Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo) w/ QT Marshall vs. Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin)

Comoroto takes drops kicks but he wont go down then hits a double clothesline to floor both Darius and Dante. Dante lands a kick then a back elbow but Solo comes in from the blind side and chop blocks Dante. Comoroto lays in strikes then tags out. Solo lays in some knees then Marshall hits a cheap shot. Solo sends Darius out of the ring and Marshall hits another cheap shot. Back in the ring Comoroto tags in and Darius takes some tag team offense culminating with a backbreaker for a 2 count. Dante starts fighting back, flips out of a back suplex then avoids a charging Comoroto. Comoroto tags out just before Dante tags out and Darius comes in with kicks and clotheslines for Solo. Cross body from Darius gets a 2 count. Comoroto gets low bridged then Solo grabs an O’Connor Roll for 2. Dante tags in and super kicks Solo then Darius hits a slingshot Flatliner then Dante hits an absurdly high elevation rolling senton but Comoroto breaks up the pin. Darius tags back in but Comoroto takes both of them out at the same time. The Demolition Decapitation connects but Dante breaks up the pin. Comoroto posts himself chasing Dante. Darius avoids a tornado kick then sets up Solo to take a big shotgun dropkick with his head trapped against the ropes and Dante pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Top Flight won in 5:52

Rating: 2.5 stars

Solid match, Dante’s leaping ability is still a bit mind boggling and Comoroto is coming along as a worker. Darius looks more or less recovered from his injury as well, so all in all a solid match.