Winfree’s AEW Dynamite Review 3.09.22  

Hey there everyone, Winfree tagging in for Tony to cover Dynamite. Tonight we’re dealing with the fallout from Revolution. Chris Jericho will address Eddie Kingston, Leyla Hirsch battles Thunder Rosa to determine the next challenger for Britt Baker’s title, Sammy Guevara defends the TNT title against Scorpio Sky, and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends his title against Dante Martin. There’s a pretty good chance we’ll get MJF addressing the betrayal of Wardlow, and one does have to wonder what the presence of William Regal will do for the relationship between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

Chris Jericho is here to open the show. Jericho gets a mic and says Sunday was one of the greatest nights of his career, despite losing and despite still having a sore neck he thinks his match with Eddie Kingston was one of the best matches of his career and possibly his best in AEW period. He thanks Eddie Kingston for bringing out that side of him again, then acknowledges not shaking Kingston’s hand. Well he was frustrated and angry at Sunday, but now he wants to give Kingston the respect he deserves, and asks him to come out and accept his apology and shake his hand. That does bring out Eddie Kingston, he comes out with a mic and has on a pretty great Four Pillars of Heaven t-shirt. Kingston says we’re gonna get real deep here, then says Friday before the biggest match of his career he didn’t want to show up. He wanted to drink again, he wanted the poison because Jericho got into his head about losing all the big matches, then runs down all the big match losses he’s had. Jericho was right, then Kingston mocks a fan for a “What” chant. But what got Kingston to stick it out was hearing different people tell him about how his Player’s Tribune article helped them. Kingston went back to his hotel room and cried after the match, because he wanted to make those people proud. Not Jericho, not himself, all those people who are still here. He just wanted to do all of those people proud. But as for the handshake, that wasn’t for Kingston, it was for Jericho. Whatever is missing from Jericho that made him not shake his hand is a Jericho problem, not a Kingston problem. Kingston showed Jericho respect, and he drug out the old Jericho, the one he respected for all of his work in Japan. And no matter what anyone says Jericho proved he’s still the man. But that doesn’t fill the hole in Jericho’s chest, does it? Jericho says he’s been obsessing over this, and tells Kingston he respects him and offers a handshake. Kingston thinks, then accepts and they shake hands but here comes Daniel Garcia and 2point0. We get a brawl right away with the numbers advantage playing for the heels before Santana and Ortiz show up and drive them off. Garcia winds up isolated and Ortiz gives Jericho the bat but he clocks Santana then Ortiz with it. The Inner Circle members get beat down, here comes Jake Hager but he blasts Ortiz to side with Jericho, 2point0, and Garcia. Spike double DDT to Ortiz the Garcia locks Santana in his Sharpshooter variation. Parker and Lee hold up Kingston, then Jericho cracks him with the bat. Lee and Parker then set up a table and Hager powerbombs Kingston from the apron through the table. That looked a hair short on the landing, not a good bump. Jericho and Hager take off the Inner Circle vests, then Jericho says this is the Jericho Appreciation Society and this has been entertainment. The breakup of the Inner Circle has been overdue, but Eddie Kingston on the mic is pretty much always money. Overall this didn’t quite have the impact I think they wanted, but the JAS will serve as a better heel vehicle for Jericho at this point than the Inner Circle was.

Some highlights from the CM Punk and MJF dog collar match, and Punk says the old CM Punk is dead so long live CM Punk.

Match #1 – AEW World Title Match: (c) “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Dante Martin

They shake hands to get the match going. A tie up, then Martin escapes an arm wringer. They run the ropes, tie up, then Page hits a shoulder block. Kicks from Martin but Page shoulder blocks him down again. More rope running and Martin hits a drop kick then chops Page. Page is amused by this, and eats a few more chops then they botch a counter off of a springboard cross body but eventually Page his a fall away slam. Martin to the apron, but Page hits a triangle clothesline then a cross body over the top rope and we go picture in picture.

Some brawling around the ringside area then they head back into the ring where Page lays in chops. Both men lay in chops then Page hits some clotheslines. Page works some control segments as we come back to the broadcast. Martin lands a kick from the apron then he heads up top for a ludicrously high drop kick. Martin’s leaping ability is always impressive. Page misses some punches and Martin counters with strikes. Page moves to the apron but Martin kicks him to the floor then hits a second rope moonsault to the outside. Back in the ring Martin heads up top but this time Page catches his drop kick into a sit out powerbomb for a 2 count. Page removes the elbow pad, but Martin avoids a Buckshot Lariat as they head to the outside, Page misses a moonsault. Back in the ring Martin tries a springboard but Page shoves him off the top rope, Martin flips and lands on his feet but Page follows him with the Buckshot Lariat and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Adam Page retained the AEW World Title

Rating: 3 stars

Good enough match, Martin remains an impressive athlete but he’s still figuring out how to work a real story into his matches. Page is still a good professional wrestler. Tony Schiavone heads to the ring to interview Page, Page calls Martin back to the ring then puts him over for making it as a singles wrestler all the way to this level. He knows Darius is back and Top Flight will be in the tag team scene soon, but he puts Martin over as a tough opponent and he’d be glad to do this again with him in the future. Here comes Adam Cole. Cole says he took Page to the limit on Sunday, and all Page did was get a fluke victory. Anyone can get lucky once, and the next time Page wont get lucky again. Cole then offers a trios match, Page can bring whatever goons he wants while Cole will be bringing one of the best tag teams in the world, two people who are his friends and not friends of Page. He vows to make Page’s life hell until he wins the title. Perfunctory and forgettable post match promo, they really just should have had Cole walk out wit a sign that said “This Feud Must Continue”.

After this break we’ll get the tag team debut of Danielson and Moxley.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley w/ William Regal vs. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry)

Moxley and Bryan jump the others then settle into Moxley beating on Drake. Moxley can’t knock Drake over but does hit him with a back suplex. Bryan tags in and lays in the Yes kicks to the chest and back. A Buzzsaw kick lands for Bryan, but Drake is able to back Bryan into the corner and tag in Henry. Henry lays in chops and kicks, Bryan fires up and drops him with a Kitchen Sink and a kick to the back. Moxley tags in and starts unloading on Henry as the crowd gives a “Thank you Regal” chant. Bryan back in and lays in kicks and chops. Bryan goes for the Romero Special, gets it and tags in Moxley while holding the position so Moxley can land a chop. Modified Orange Crush from Moxley then he runs into a few kicks. Henry hits a drop kick then tags out. Drake and Moxley start trading strikes then Moxley floors him with a lariat. Bryan in as Moxley “hits” a suicide dive onto Henry. A Busaiku knee from Bryan hits, then he starts laying in his stomps to the head, locks in the Labell Lock and Drake taps while Moxley disables Henry with a Paradigm shift on the floor.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley won

Rating: Aurantia. . . SQUASH

Drake and Henry had some offense but this was ultimately a showcase. Post match Schiavone is in the ring and puts over Regal before giving him the mic. Regal quiets the crowd and says he never thought he’d do this with Schiavone, it’s been 29 years since he came to America and was on TV with Schiavone. He’s 53 right now and Regal has lived more than a hard life, through battles in the ring and with himself. In the next 12 years or so he might not be here anymore, too many empty bottles and a few broken hearts along the way, and then laments that Schiavone still hasn’t found a decent tailor in all these years. He’s here to be with these incredible gentlemen, and this is the first time he gets to thank Schiavone on camera because 29 years ago Schiavone helped Regal in more ways than he can imagine. Well that’s enough of being nice. Regal knows time is ticking by, and since he’s not required in his old job. He’d been checked out of the business after being fired, and heard that Bryan Danielson had mentioned him on Dynamite. So Regal watched his great friend in Bryan Danielson call out Jon Moxley. He acknowledges that most of the younger audience probably only knows Regal because of Bryan Danielson, and Bryan’s mentioning him everywhere. Regal might be a rogue, but if someone wants to work hard he’ll make them a better professional wrestler. He told Bryan everything not to do, and he’ll save you 10 years of your career. He puts over Bryan as the perfect wrestler, and how Bryan would stay after every class to talk with him and learn from him. For however many years Regal has been putting Bryan over and mentioning him around the world, and says Bryan is everything Regal could have been, but Regal has too many problems. Onto Moxley now. Regal met Moxley 11 years ago and notes that he and Moxley inflicted such trauma on each other it’d make the Devil cry. When Regal saw Moxley and Bryan beat the snot out of each other he knew it was time to show up. Because what could he give the younger generation more than a team of the perfect wrestler, and the perfect sadistic maniac. That’s why this team exists, and anyone who gets in their way better step up or get stepped on. Solid promo from Regal, a touch meandering in places but the emotion was evident and he put over both Bryan and Moxley in a big way.

In the back Page apologizes to Dark Order for losing his temper. They seem to accept, and ask who he’s choosing for the trios match. Page says he just saw Jungle Boy and Dino and they want to get at the Young Bucks so he chose them. Dark Order seems to just take that, but there’s some tension there.

Match #3: Wheeler Yuta w/ Danhausen and Best Friends vs. Pac w/ Penta Oscuro and Alex Abrahantes

Pac immediately goes for the arm of Yuta, Yuta escapes an arm wringer and hits an arm drag then a drop kick. We got picture in picture after that.

Pac takes over with some stomps to the head, then tosses Yuta out of the ring. A suplex on the floor from Pac then they head back into the ring. Some playing with the crowd from Pac then he mocks Yuta. Yuta starts firing up as we come back to the broadcast, and the crowd is chanting for Danhausen. Yuta avoids a toss and hits a German suplex. Inverted Atomic drop form Yuta then some kicks and he heads up top for a cross body that gets a 2 count. Pac floors Yuta with a back kick to the body then hits a bridging deadlift German suplex for a 2 count. They head up top and Pac wants a superplex, changes it into more of an avalanche brainbuster then locks in the Brutalizer and Yuta gives it up.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Pac won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Decent showing from Yuta, and he played well enough off of what Pac does.

In the back Cole, reDRagon, and the Bucks talk. Cole talks about what a bad night they had at Revolution, the teams bicker and Cole tries to play peacemaker. They’re going to change everything next week in the trios match, Cole has the perfect partners, he runs through a ton of teases, then the Bucks say they’re not in to face Hangman. Cole wasn’t going to pick them anyway, he was going to pick Bobby and Kyle anyway (Baka).

After this break we’ll get the board meeting of the AHFO.

FTR and Tully Blanchard are in the back, they’re asked about what their goals are. Dax has been telling his little girl she can do anything if you stand up for what you believe in. Tully interrupts and says they brought him in for the belts, he and Dax argue about money or family, and Cash then backs off Tully telling him this is about family and Tully isn’t family. They fire Tully Blanchard.

To the ring, Matt Hardy objects to being fired from his own company. Andrade calms him down and asks what happened to him. Hardy apologizes to Andrade, Butcher and Blade, and Private Party. But every time Hardy puts on a suit he turns into an asshole. Andrade objects to this, but Hardy wants to make this right. Andrade says they can take a vote. Hardy says his kids, Private Party, will never vote him out. Thumbs up if you want Hardy to stay, thumbs down if you want him out. Andrade with the thumbs down, Hardy thumbs up. both Private Party go thumbs up, then switch to thumbs down behind his back. Andrade tells Hardy you always need to watch your back. Hardy turns around, sees the thumbs down and then gets jumped by everyone. A boot from Andrade to the face of Hardy as everyone trash talks him. Jose heads out to get a steel chair, and Andrade gets it but before he can use it the music of Darby Allin hits. Allin and Sting slowly walk to the ring, then we get a brawl but the numbers are too much in favor the heels. Until Jeff Hardy shows up, he evens the odds and runs wild for a bit. Ultimately Blade takes a Twist of Fate from Matt then a Swanton Bomb from Jeff. The Hardy brothers hug while Sting and Allin watch.

In the back Shane “Swerve” Strickland talks with Schiavone. Strickland gets interrupted by Tony Nese, who says he’d like to wrestle Swerve on Friday just like they used to. Strickland says they can revisit their Friday nights, and he’ll bless him again. That sends us to break.

We come back to Tony Schiavone who brings out the new Face of the Revolution. Here comes Wardlow. Schiavone asks about what he did to MJF, Wardlow says we all come to moments where you decide if you’ll help someone accomplish their goals or if they’ll try to fulfill their own. He spent a lot of years helping others build their dreams and getting nothing from it. He thought MJF would be his ticket out of that, but MJF was just another cage. Wardlow always knew MJF wasn’t a good guy when he signed up for the job, but he grew up very poor and had to watch his mother struggle to raise him and his older sisters. From a young age he fell in love with professional wrestling, because it would help him provide a better life for his family and MJF was his way of getting his foot in the door. And yes, MJF changed his life, so he does thank him. But it doesn’t matter how much you pay someone, you don’t get to disrespect them, or threaten them, or put your hands on them. Last week when MJF slapped Wardlow he decided his own fate. He might still be under contract with MJF, but he no longer cares. At Revolution he wanted to let the world know he’s no longer a bodyguard, no longer a member of the Pinnacle, he’s finally free. He hopes MJF is as smart as he claims to be and releases him from the contract, and in return the two of them can go their separate ways. Much as he’d love to powerbomb MJF until he can’t move he’s wasted 3 years on MJF and will just let karma deal with MJF. Right now Wardlow is focused on the TNT title, and he’s then going for the World title. AEW is now Wardlow’s world. Wardlow isn’t a great promo, this was serviceable though.

In the back Keith Lee is talking QT Marshall. Marshall sucks up to Lee and hopes he and Lee have a common enemy in the form of Team Taz. Marshall says he’s got a bit of stroke and he and the Factory have Lee’s back. Lee says he’s got a big enough back, and he’s good. Marshall with the comically delivered “You’re gonna pay for this!” Stop letting Marshall talk please.

To the ring and here comes Jurassic Express. The Acclaimed are here, Caster says the fans prefer them and want the Express to go down like the price of gas. He says Christian is the only one here who brings heat, calls Luchasauruas a cure for insomnia, then apparently has seen Jungle Boy nude as he mocks his lack of pubic hair. Not Casters strongest work.

Match #4 – AEW Tag Team Title Match: (c) Jungle Boy and Luchasauraus w/ Christian Cage vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens)

Bowens starts stomping on Jungle Boy to begin with. Caster tags in but Jungle Boy fights back and sends both of them down to the mat. Drop kick from Jungle Boy then he tags in Luchasauraus who lays in an overhand chop. A flurry of strikes from Luchasauruas then he tags Jungle Boy back in and Jungle Boy hits a rolling senton for a 1 count. Jungle Boy gets tripped up by Bowens and dragged out of the ring, then Caster drops him with a clothesline as we go picture in picture.

Caster and Bowens stomp on Jungle Boy in their corner while tagging in and out. Jungle Boy takes a double suplex and Caster starts working a chin lock. Jungle Boy fights up but runs into a back elbow. Bowens tags in and Jungle Boy takes a series of corner offense then Bowens hits a powerslam for a 2 count. Jungle Boy starts fighting back with chops but is kicked down again then takes a neckbreaker. A chin lock from Bowens, Jungle Boy fights back as we return to the broadcast and he hits a clothesline that floors Bowens. Caster tags in, Jungle Boy kicks him off and tags out. Luchasauraus runs wild for a bit, he takes out both Caster and Bowens then goes for a double chokeslam but both men escape and head out of the ring. Things move to the ringside area, Luchasauraus avoids a boombox shot then Jungle Boy dives onto both Caster and Bowens. Back in the ring Luchasauraus chokeslams Caster then he hits a standing moonsault but Bowens breaks up the pin. Bowens gets tossed out of the ring, Jungle Boy tags in and Bowens shakes the top rope to disrupt their double team move. Bowens tags in, Jungle Boy fights him off with elbows but eats a striking combination. Caster tags in, he hits the Mic Drop but Luchasauraus breaks up the pin. Bowens tries to attack Luchasauraus, it takes both Bowens and Caster to disable him. Back in the ring Caster tags in and they hit a double team bomb for a near fall. Caster gets the chain, Bowens distracts the ref but Christian pulls Caster out of the ring. Jungle Boy with a small package for 2, then tags in Luchasauraus. The Doomsday Device follows and Jungle Boy pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jungle Boy and Luchasauraus retained the titles

Rating: 3 stars

A bit predictable in terms of the outcome, but the teams work well together.

A video from Jade Cargill, she wants to know who’s left. She’s about to go 30 – 0 and wants to know who’s going to receive her kiss of death on That Bitch Show.

Match #5: Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch

Leyla goes to the mat wrestling early, she’s got an edge there but ultimately Rosa is able to separate and they reset. Ankle pick by Hirsch then she starts working a gut wrench before Rosa tries an armlock but Leyla hits a fireman’s carry and they reset. They run the ropes and Rosa hits an arm drag then another one and a drop kick. Corner clotheslines from Rosa then she tries the Fire Thunder Driver but Leyla slips free and stomps the arm of Rosa. Hirsch starts attacking the arm as we go picture in picture.

Hirsch works corner offense then a scoop slam. Some more arm work from Hirsch, then she plays with the crowd long enough to allow Rosa to get back into things. That doesn’t last too long as Hirsch hits a snap suplex to cut her off then starts kicking the back. Hirsch puts Rosa on the top rope, then gets her in the tree of woe position and starts cranking on the arm around the ropes. A Meteora from Hirsch hits and she gets a 2 count on the pin attempt. Hirsch starts working a top wrist lock but Rosa fights out with a jawbreaker then a clothesline as we come back. Drop toe hold from Rosa, then a drop kick to the back, and another one as Hirsch is draped on the bottom rope. Northern Lights Suplex from Rosa gets a 2 count. Rosa with her usual corner sequence but Hirsch avoids the slingshot kick and intercepts it with a bridging German suplex for 2. Hirsch heads up top but Rosa crotches her and follows her up. They fight on the second rope then Rosa heads up top for a superplex and hits it then rolls through and hits a modified TKO. Rosa hits a sliding clothesline for a near fall and Hirsch rolls out of the ring to recover. Hirsch snaps the arm of Rosa over the bottom rope then looks under the ring for a weapon, she finds a spare turnbuckle but here comes Red Velvet to stop that and send her into the ring. Rosa uses that distraction to try the Fire Thunder Driver but Hirsch counters into an armbar. Hirsch tries to extend the arm but Rosa scoots to the ropes to save herself. Sunset flip from Rosa gets 2, she avoids a running knee then finally hits the Fire Thunder Driver and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Thunder Rosa won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Rosa and Hirsch work pretty well together, but Hirsch is still developing and that disparity was visible in the match.

Schiavone is on the mic to tell Thunder Rosa that she’ll get a Steel Cage match for the title against Britt Baker next week in San Antonio.

In the back Britt Baker and her goons talk. Baker wants to know why Rosa got an eliminator match after losing, and objects to a steel cage match. She mocks the lack of Mercedes, and says that on Rampage Jamie Hayter will end Mercedes. Baker isn’t afraid of Rosa, or a cage, she’s only afraid of what happens to AEW if carny riffraff were to become a champion. While Rosa got the pin in their Lights Out match, we all know that the real winner was Baker.

After this break we’ll get the TNT title match.

Match #6 – TNT Title Match: (c) Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky w/ Dan Lambert and Ethan Page

Sammy is still wearing the Inner Circle vest. Sky misses a knee and then they start trading chops before Sammy lays in elbows. Sky cuts him off with a knee to the body, then they run the ropes and Sammy hits a drop kick. Things move out of the ring and Sky starts laying in strikes but Sammy is more than willing to brawl with him. We get a comical moment where Sky has to save a slip by throwing himself into the barricade. Sammy gets a table as we’re told the vest Sammy was wearing was just a Sammy Guevara one. Sammy tosses Sky into the ring steps then sets up the table while Lambert and Page tell the ref to do his jab. Sky tries a TKO but Sammy slips free and hits a super kick. Sammy sets Sky on the table and then climbs to the top rope, he wants a 630 but takes way too long playing to the camera and Sky avoids it so Sammy just eats table then floor. Tai Conti shows up to check on Sammy as we head to picture in picture.

Sammy complains to the doctor about his ribs, the refs convene as well and we’re in full on stall mode. Back in the ring Sky mimes a count out for himself and celebrates. Sammy slowly gets to his feet and is being helped towards the entrance ramp. Conti and the officials get him halfway up the ramp before he decides he can continue and moves back to the ring. That’s where things are when we come back. Sammy spits at Sky and tries to fight back but Sky lays in knees to the ribs then tosses him out of the ring again. Sky follows him out of the ring and mocks Sammy as well as takes shots at Conti, then Conti goes face to face with Paige VanZant who’s ringside. Back in the ring Sky hits a backbreaker. Another backbreaker from Sky connects. Some trash talk from Sky, then another backbreaker but he only gets 2 on the cover. Sky starts cranking on the neck and back but Sammy fires up and fights back with body blows then an elbow. More strikes from Sammy, then a jumping back kick off the second rope. Sammy hits a double springboard cutter, gets the cover but that only gets a near fall as he took too long to cover. Sky wants the TKO but Sammy avoids it, hits a super kick, wants the GTH and hits it but Sky rolls to the apron. Sammy pulls him back into the ring, goes up top and tries a Shooting Star Press but flies into the knees of Sky. Lambert distracts the ref, Conti stops Page from interfering as VanZant gets involved to take out Conti. Back in the ring Sky hits the TKO and pins to win the title.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Scorpio sky won the TNT title

Rating: 3.5 stars

The title change was the right call, Sammy is ready to move on from the TNT title and Scorpio Sky can hold down the work rate style of match. Post match Sky lays out Sammy with a belt shot then VanZant kicks Conti in the head before signing her AEW contract on Conti’s ass. American Top Team pose to end the show.