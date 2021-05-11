Winfree’s WWE Raw Review 5.10.21  

Hey there everyone, Winfree subbing in here as Tony is stuck in some travel paradox but hopefully that will be resolved by next week. In the interim I’m here, and given how poorly this went the last time I covered RAW I’m a touch pessimistic this time around. Tonight is RAW’s go home show for WrestleMania Backlash, so a lot of multi-man stuff is scheduled, Drew McIntyre will get a one on one match tonight with Bobby Lashley ahead of the triple threat for Lashley’s title this Sunday, and Sheamus will probably be here in some capacity. Anyway let’s see what WWE has to try and sell us on the upcoming PPV.

Charlotte Flair comes out to start the show, we’re opening with a six woman tag team match.

Match #1 – 6 Woman Tag Team Match: Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler w/ Reginald vs. Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke

Mandy and Jax starts us off. Many avoids Jax early, misses a cheap shot attempt on Charlotte and gets isolated in the heel corner. Baszler tags in and they start stomping Mandy down in the corner. Baszler starts working the arm, hits a taekdown moves to a front headlock but Mandy picks her up and drives things to her corner. Asuka tags in and starts kicking Bazler. Bazler gets a side headlock, they run the ropes and Asuka drops Baszler with a drop kick. Dana and Mandy in to land drop kicks, the heels all get in and everyone yells at each other as Alexa Bliss’s music his and here she is in her swing on the entrance ramp.

She apologizes for interrupting things, she’s sorry but Lilly isn’t. They’re just out here to keep an eye on someone. She laughs and swings as we head to break.

We come back to Charlotte working a headscissors on Mandy. Charlotte drives Mandy’s head into the ring a few times, then tags in Baszler. Baszler to the arm of Mandy and works it over, then Jax tags in. Scoop slam from Jax, she tries to work a headlock but Mandy fights back, gets dropped awkwardly, not sure if Mandy or Jax botched that. Brooke tags in, Jax tags Baszler and things seem to get back on track. Brooke runs wild for a bit, but eventually eats a backbreaker from Baszler. Baszler’s knee goes limp, she can’t walk. Brooke tags Asuka, who takes out Jax then hits Baszler with a Shining Wizard to win. Guess we know who Alexa was looking at.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Asuka, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Not a great match, a few obvious miscues and the incredibly awkward Alexa involvement.

Charlotte plants Asuka with a big boot post match, because she’s somehow more of a Poochie for this division than even Reginald. Alexa and Lilly laugh, because that’s kind of what she does I guess.

We get a reminder that last week RKBro beat Jaxon Ryker and Elias after Riddle nearly killed Elias. Riddle rolls up on the New Day, they talk about tomatoes and other various pratfalls of physical comedy. Riddle laughs at Randy getting hit with tomatoes last week, Randy is right behind him because comedy. New Day apologizes, Riddle says it was funny, Orton finds ending careers funny, killing legends, or kicking people in the head. Even setting things on fire. He’ll see them out there for their match. Riddle says they’ll catch up, get it, ketchup? Or was it catsup?

Commentary reminds us about the 8 man tag match tonight featuring everyone who was just backstage as we head to commercial.

We come back to MVP knocking on the door to Braun Strowman’s locker room. He heads in, Strowman tells him to leave but MVP tries to sell him on a proposition. He flatters Strowman, noting how close he came to beating Lashley last week, then says Lashley would rather lose the belt to Strowman than Drew McIntyre. If somehow Drew couldn’t make it to Backlash, well then Lashley and Braun could have a one on one match. Braun doesn’t like MVP, MVP understands and doesn’t take it personally because it’s just business.

We get a recap of Morrison getting pinned by Damien Priest last week to set up a tag team match tonight. Also at WrestleMania Backlash Priest will battle the Miz one on one. That sends us to Priest talking with Adam Pearce, Miz and Morrison walk up. They wonder what Priest is doing here, Pearce says there was an idea from Priest. Morrison argues a bit about how he would have beaten Priest if not for Miz last week. Priest says if Morrison beats him tonight he’ll let Miz choose the stipulation for their Backlash match, but if Priest wins he’ll get to choose. Morrison accepts much to the consternation of Miz.

Jinder Mahal is at gorilla position talking to the camera. He says nothing smells better than fresh competition and he’s happy to be back on Raw. But he’s not here alone, he’s brought Veer and Shanky, and he’s going to remind everyone that he’s a former WWE champion. Oh we remember buddy, some of us are still dealing with the trauma associated with it. Mahal and his new goons head to the ring, he’ll take on Jeff Hardy after the break.

Match #2: Jinder Mahal w/ Shanky and Veer vs. Jeff Hardy

Hardy jumps Jahal at the bell, hits a drop kick and lays into him along the ropes. Kick from Hardy, but Mahal counters a jawbreaker and lands a roundhouse kick to the head. Some very poor camera work means we almost missed it. Mahal lays in some stomps, they flub a few punches and Mahal retains control. Suplex from Mahal and he works over the back and neck of Hardy. Hardy tries to fight up but gets caught in a rear chinlock. Eventually Hardy fights up, hits the jawbreaker, and his mule kick. Rights from Hardy, Mahal blocks a double leg takedown, but eats an ax handle from the second rope. Mahal counters a Twist of Fate and knees Hardy in the face. The Khallas follows and Mahal wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jinder Mahal won

Rating: 1.5 stars

That was every plodding uninteresting Mahal match ever.

In the back Charlotte Flair walks up to Sonya Deville, then we head to Elias and Jaxson Ryker. They’ve got a basket of tomatoes, they want to pelt the faces but here comes AJ and Omos. Omos and AJ disapprove of the stupid shenanigans, Ryker and Elias are teaming with the champs and should take this a little more seriously. Omos crushes a tomato, which really isn’t that impressive, and promises to crush the opposition.

To the ring where Riddle rolls to the ring for our next match, and we’ll get the rest of the entrances after this break.

Back from break, and Riddle sings Orton’s entrance theme from the ring while Orton heads to the ring. The oddest of odd couples, but Riddle never quite gets Orton to corpse.

Match #3 – 8 Man Tag Match: Riddle, Randy Orton and New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) vs. Elias, Jaxon Ryker, AJ Styles, and Omos

Riddle and Elias start us off, Riddle with a quick armbar but Elias fights to the ropes and gets free. Elias tags in Ryker. The heels are set up in the corner normally occupied by the faces, interesting choice. Riddle lands a kick but Ryker gets free of him and tags in Omos. Omos no sells some punches and tosses Riddle around with ease. Woods and Kofi charge Omos but get leveled. Orton wisely does not get involved. Omos tosses Riddle into the corner, and that let’s Orton tag in. Orton and Omos stare off, then Orton rolls out of the ring to collect himself. Nice of him to do that just as we go to commercial.

We come back to Elias working over Riddle. Maybe Randy didn’t tag in before the break? I’m probably paying more attention to that than anyone in the ring is. Ryker continues isolating Riddle, some quick tags from the heels keeping Riddle isolated. Riddle slips out of a suplex and tags Woods. Double team from Kofi and Woods, Kofi then blind tags and another double team sequence from Woods and Kofi concludes with Kofi’s frog splash to a standing opponent. Woods tags in, drop kicks Elias as Elias was getting involved but that let’s Styles plant him with a spinebuster and tag out. Ryker in and starts laying into Woods. Elias back in and he and Ryker hit an assisted spinebuster for a near fall. Woods fights back, but eats another spinebuster from Elias. Ryker tags in and works over Woods on the mat with a camel clutch. Woods fights free of the hold but gets slammed with a third spinebuster though he still wont stay down when covered. Elias tags in and he resumes working the body and back of Woods. Woods gets a sunset flip for a near fall, avoids a kick and tags Riddle. Riddle with a knee strike to Elias, an exploder supelx for Ryker, then he catches Elias with the Bro-Derrick but Omos breaks up the pin. Omos tosses Riddle into the corner, blind tag from Orton and Omos kills Riddle with a right. Things break down with Woods and Kofi messing with Styles on the outside. Omos after him, but back in the ring Orton with an RKO on Elias then pins him to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Randy Orton, Riddle, and New Day won

Rating: 2 stars

Omos is so stiff and a bit uncoordinated. The rest of it was generic 8 man stuff.

Post match Orton with RKO’s to Woods and Kofi. Riddle yells at him, he wants to know how they’ll ever have friends if he keeps doing stuff like this. Fair question.

In the back Sonya Deville talks with Rhea Ripley and Asuka. She notes the hostility between the two, and she’s taken Charlotte Flair’s advice to put them in a one on one match. Rhea calls her on doing Charlotte’s dirt work, Asuka says she’s already wrestled once tonight but she’ll do again because she’s ready for Rhea. Rhea says she’ll beat Asuka just like at Mania, and that Charlotte can have all the good little ideas she wants, it wont save her this Sunday. We really need some kind of clarification about the relationship between Sonya and Charlotte, is it favoritism or blackmail or what?

Sheamus is here for his match, which will be after this break.

We come back to minor tech issues as MVP talks to Bobby Lashley but there’s no audio. An interviewer walks up, MVP speaks for Lashley calling the main event tonight a sequel with a foregone conclusion. Lashley takes over, saying he can beat both Drew and Braun in one on one competition, which should tell you all you need to know about their triple threat. This guy asks about MVP’s offer to Braun, MVP says they don’t comment on ongoing business and shoos the man away.

Back to the ring with Sheamus, who’s got a mic. He objects to the video package cutting off before he Brogue kicked both Carillo and Mansoor. Adam Pearce talked to him a few weeks ago about the legacy of the title and wanted him to defend the belt every week, but why would he want to follow the footsteps of has beens when he can create his own legacy. Those dopes before him would give anyone a shot at the belt, even the goobers on commentary. Not with him, you’ve got to earn a shot at his title. He says Mansoor and Carillo have talent, but they’re not on his level. Carillo is going to come out here trying to earn a title shot and his respect, but the truth is the only thing he’ll get is a Brogue kick and turned into the meme of the week. Decent promo from Sheamus.

Match #4: Sheamus vs. Humberto Carillo

They shove each other to start then tie up, Sheamus with a side headlock, Carillo escapes and hits the ropes but runs into a shoulder block. Sheamus over powers Carillo early and clubs him with forearms and uppercuts. Kick from Carillo, then he hits an armdrag off the ropes and a drop kick to send Sheamus out of the ring. Triangle drop kick from Carillo, he tries a baseball slide but Sheamus catches him and then throws him over the barricade into the time keeper’s area as we head to break.

We come back with Carillo fighting back with strikes but he runs into a back elbow. Sheamus sets Carillo on the apron and it’s time to go a clubbering. Carillo fights out of a nasty fish hook hold with strikes, hits a jawbreaker but walks into an Alabama slam for a near fall. Body shots from Sheamus, then he climbs the ropes with Carillo on his shoulders but Carillo fights free and hits a hurricanrana from the top rope. Sheamus to the apron, Carillo tries to follow up but Sheamus whacks in him the ribs. Carillo lands some elbows, then hits an ugly sunset flip powerbomb from the apron to the floor, that did not look pleasant. The ref is out to check on Carillo who might have hurt himself on the landing. The ref waves the match off after talking with both men. Not sure how much of that was a work or a shoot.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sheamus won via referee stoppage

Rating: 2 stars

This was going to be higher before the ending. I hope Carillo isn’t hurt too badly, but he’s flat on his back still.

The way Carillo lands on the small of his back man, that’s not good especially with the hips of Sheamus dropping onto him like that.

Oof, yikes and holy shit, and they replayed this Sunset Flip Powerbomb by Humberto Carrillo on Sheamus multiple times… brought to you by Army of the Dead pic.twitter.com/tDLNQRrBu5 — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) May 11, 2021

There’s a little video package for Lince Dorade and Gran Metalik, Lucha House Party.

Back to the ring where Cedric Alexander makes his way to the ring, he’ll battle former partner Shelton Benjamin after the break.

That same video of Eva Marie posing on a Ferrari brings us back to the show. So that’s where all the aesthetic from Carmella’s untouchable character went. Shame, Carmella did more with it than Eva will. Back to the ring, where Shelton Benjamin makes his way to the ring.

Match #5: Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin

They jaw jack to start, then Benjamin lands a blow but Cedric avoids him then hits a drop kick and shows off his gymnastics. Cedric avoids a Paydirt and heads out of the ring. Benjamin chases Cedric but gets caught up on the apron and hits a dragon screw leg whip. Cedric starts working the leg, and good Lord that man has a terrible case of laryngitis. Leg kicks from Cedric, Benjamin fights back with rights but Cedric with a leg scissor takedown then works a straight ankle lock. Benjamin counters that into a sharpshooter but Cedric quickly to the ropes to break that hold. Cedric slips trying a counter, but then drop kicks the knee of Benjamin and sends him out of the ring. Suicide dive from Cedric, he tries a second one but walks into a step up knee from the apron in a sweet looking spot. Benjamin back in the ring, tries Paydirt but Cedric avoids it and drop kicks Benjamin again. Handspring enziguri from Cedric drops Benjamin. Some more kicks from Cedric while Benjmain fights up, but he surprises him with a T-Bone suplex to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shelton Benjamin won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Nearly 3, but a few slips from Cedric and the shorter time held it back. That said give these two more time and let them really cut loose and they could probably do something really good.

Replay of Angel Garza shoving and kicking a rose in the trunks of Drew Gulak. In the back Garza is getting photographed, Gulak walks up and yells at him about respect, Garza wants him to get to the point. Gulak says the point is that he was embarrassed and humiliated, Garza says if there’s a next time he’ll shove the rose down his throat instead. So I guess Garza is rose in orifice guy now?

Back to the ring where Asuka heads down for her impromptu match with Rhea Ripley. That’ll get started after the break.

Match #6: Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka

They tie up, and fight into the corner where we get a mostly clean break from Ripley. Asuka misses a spinning back fist and Ripley heads into the ropes to reset things. Ripley blocks a back fist and slugs Asuka. Asuka with a sweep of the legs then a low drop kick and tosses Ripley but Ripley back up and returns the toss by the hair. They both avoid strikes, then Ripley blocks a drop toe hold into the ropes and stomps on Asuka. Armbar from Asuka, Ripley fights to the ropes and forces a break then heads out of the ring to regain herself. Asuka chases Ripley, avoids a cheap shot and then Ripley avoids a hip attack on the apron then hits a drop kick through the ropes. Back in the ring, but here’s the music of Charlotte Flair to ruin a darn good match. That distracts Ripley, and Asuka clocks her with a spinning back fist as we head to break.

We come back to Ripley working a body scissors as Charlotte has joined commentary. Ripley with shoulder blocks in the corner, then stomps while the camera cuts between the action and Charlotte on commentary is really annoying. Kicks from Ripley, though commentary could not possibly care less, they’re fixated on Poochie, I mean Charlotte. A series of short arm clotheslines from Ripley, but Asuka tries a Codebreaker that’s countered and Ripley kicks Asuka in the head. Out of the ring now, and Ripley with an electric chair but Asuka lands on the apron, hits a hip attack then a modified Shining Wizard. Back in the ring Asuka looks for the Asuka Lock, but Ripley powers out and sends Asuka out of the ring. Asuka and Charlotte stare off, then Ripley headbutts Asuka. Back in the ring they trade blows, then Ripley hits a northern lights suplex for a 2 count. Ripley tires the Riptide but Asuka counters with a Codebreaker for a near fall. They head back out of the ring, Ripley and Charlotte square off, and Asuka with a hip attack off the commentary desk. Back in the ring, top rope drop kick from Asuka only gets a 2 count. Ripley catches a corner hip attack, lands a kick and hits Riptide to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rhea Ripley won

Rating: 3 stars

Soft 3, this could have been higher but everything post break was obnoxiously distracted by Charlotte’s existence. But Ripley and Asuka worked some great counters to each other.

In the back Kevin Patrick interviews Drew McIntyre. Drew says he had no intention of getting involved last week, but once Braun put his hands on him he had no choice but to lay them out. He heard about MVP’s proposition, and he’ll just have to deal with it if it happens. He’s focused on hitting the Claymore on Lashley tonight, then again on Sunday to reclaim his title.

In the ring here comes the Miz and John Morrison for the next match. Morrison and Priest will be next, with the winner picking the stipulation for Priest vs. Miz at WrestleMania Backlash.

Match #7: John Morrison w/ Miz vs. Damian Priest

Morrison lands a forearm, Priest takes exception and unloads on Morrison in the corner. Headbutt from Priest, then a sidewalk slam. Morrison fights up and gets into the ropes to force a break. Kick to the body from Morrison, they botch a roll up and Morrison has to settle for some elbows from mount. Cartwheel into a knee strike to the seated Priest from Morrison gets a near fall. Morrison grabs a chin lock, while Miz talks about dripping. Kill me. Priest slams Morrison into the corner and lands an uppercut. Morrison avoids a corner splash, then a sweep from the apron and lands a kick. Some more capoeira moves from Morrison, but eventually he’s caught in a pop up punch to the face. Miz talks with Morrison out of the ring, Priest out and sends him into the ring. Miz then trash talks Priest, they both do the “well do something” lines as we head to break.

We come back to Priest landing a jumping back elbow, still in control of the match. Morrison lands an elbow then sends Priest out of the ring and distracts the ref so Miz can land a running kick. Morrison out of the ring now, lands a kick and then they head back into the ring. Priest fights out of a side headlock, kicks the leg of Morrison but Morrison gets a really ugly Russian leg sweep for a near fall. Morrison works a neck crank, Priest fights out with a series of punches then a wheel kick and both men are down. Hard kicks from Priest then a rolling punch to the jaw. Falcon Arrow from Priest gets a near fall. Priest climbs to the top rope, but Morrison cuts him off. Both men up on the ropes now, Morrison wants a Spanish Fly, but Priest shoves him off then hits the wheel kick off the top rope for another near fall. Priest wants a chokeslam, Morrison counters with a victory roll for a near fall. Priest kicks to counter a Shining Wizard, tries to Hit the Lights but Miz distracts the ref when Morrison counters with a roll up to get a visual win but only 2 by the time the ref gets back. Priest with Hit the Lights to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Damian Priest won

Rating: 2.5 stars

A few spotty parts ultimately drop this a bit, but Morrison knows how to work with Priest very well and it shows. The story of Miz unintentionally screwing over Morrison continues, and I can’t wait for creative to have nothing for Morrison post break up.

Miz jumps Priest after the match, but Priest fights out of a Skull Crushing Finale and Miz runs like the proverbial scalded dog up the ramp. Priest decides to send a message and drills Morrison with another Hit the Lights.

Drew McIntyre and Lashley both get ready for the main event, Braun walks up to Lashley and they gaze meaningfully into each others eyes as we head to break, the main event will be next.

In the back Priest walks up on Adam Pearce, he wants a lumberjack match against Miz. OK, that’s certainly a choice you can make.

Commentary runs down the Backlash card, because before the end of the show they had to bring up the event on Sunday at some point. Alright, main event time. Oh, wait, another commercial break. Sure.

Match #8: Bobby Lashley w/ MVP vs. Drew McIntyre

They charge each other right away, Lashley wants the Hurt Lock but can’t find it and has to settle for a side headlock. Drew tries to send him off, eventually he has to lift him into the ropes and force a break. Lashley with a shoulder block in the corner then a neck breaker. In the back Braun watches TV at an awkward angle. Lashley is keeping Drew down in the corner. Strikes from Lashley, but Drew fights back with windmill rights of his own. More rights from Lashley, but he runs into a boot when trying a charge. Lashley heads out of the ring, Drew follows him but eats a kick to the guts. Lashley charges into a belly to belly suplex on the floor and that sends us to break.

We come back to Drew beating Lashley down in the corner. Back elbow from Drew, he heads up to the second rope but that’s a mistake as Lashley sweeps his legs and sends him crashing down to the mat. Flatliner from Lashley gets a 2 count then he’s back on the headlock. Drew gets free, and counters a suplex into one of his own, he wanted a longer delay but couldn’t hold the balance. Lashley lands a kick to a charging Drew and takes over. Drew to the apron, and Lashley knocks him off of it with a body block. Lashley out of the ring now and beats Drew around the ringside area then heads back into the ring. Drew gets snapped onto the top rope, and they’re back out of the ring again. Lashley gets Drew on his shoulders and slams him into the ring post. Back in the ring, Lashley sets for the spear but Drew side steps and sends him crashing into the turn buckles. They start trading rights, and Drew hits a running overhead belly to belly. Another belly to belly from Drew, then a jumping neck breaker. Lashley counters a Future Shock DDT, but eats a headbutt then a spinebuster into a jackknife pin but Drew only gets 2. Drew sets for the Claymore, but runs into a flying cross body. Hurt Lock attempt but Drew fights it off so Lashley with knees to the body then a fisherman’s suplex. But Drew with a Claymore on the get up, and here’s Braun’s music. Braun jumps Drew to end the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew McIntyre won via Disqualification

Rating: 3 stars

Another kind of soft 3, but Drew and Lashley have some decent chemistry. The ending hurt this, even if it was entirely predictable.

Running powerslam from Braun to Drew while MVP grins on the outside. Braun turns his attention to Lashley, offers a hand to help him up , then drills him with a running powerslam as well. Another running powerslam to Drew, Braun then takes the cane from MVP and tosses it aside. Braun grabs Lashley and hits a running powerslam through the ringside barricade. Braun back into the ring, drops Drew with a third powerslam to stand tall as we end the show.