Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.04.20  

Hello everyone, Winfree back again to keep you updated on the happenings for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Last week we got a bit of direction for the main event as Kevin Owens beat the crap out of Jey Uso while talking trash to Roman Reigns to set up a program between the two of them going forward. Given how strong a closing segment that was it might wind up being pretty good. The Tag Team Title scene is still in a holding pattern as Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode scored a pin over the Street Profits last week to set up a title feud. We’ve got several hints at what might happen with the Intercontinental Title, but no solid direction. Confirmed already for tonight is a rematch from last week, King Corbin will meet Murphy again and this time he’ll have some form of backup to counter the numbers being stacked against him. So hopefully we get some kind of direction for the mid card, and I’m genuinely curious as to how Roman responds to what Owens did last week.

We open with an In Memory of Pat Patterson graphic, and all the talent standing at the top of the ramp. Vince and Gerald Briscoe are both there as well. Cole gives us the rundown on Patterson’s career and dedicates the show to him before we get the 10 bell salute. The production added “Thank you Pat” chants are, odd.

The usual intro follows that. Kayla is in the ring and welcomes us to the show before introducing WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. Apparently Reigns will team with Jey Uso tonight to take on Kevin Owens and Otis. Kayla runs down the list of accolades Reigns has accumulated before Roman makes his way out along with Heyman and Jey. Roman in the ring, finally, and tells Kayla that next time she introduces him she should do it right. She neglected Heyman’s part of the intro, the reigning and defending part as well as Roman being “your” tribal chief. Kayla apologizes, then asks Roman about what he said and did last week. Roman looks at a video recap of what happened last week. It’s a nice reminder of just how good that closing bit was last week. Roman is looking over his shoulder at Jey as we come back to the ring. Kayla asks if Roman fears Owens, given that Roman avoided fighting with him last week. Roman says this is the most relevant Kayla has ever been, the most viewed thing she’ll ever do, and she asks this stupid question? They could have had Michael Cole do this instead, but they took a chance on her, and he says “next question”. She asks if he’s manipulating Jey, he says those are stupid words for stupid people, he’s not a manipulator, he’s a protector and provider. Jey is one half of the best tag team of his generation, then asks Kayla if she’s done any research about this because she’s blowing her opportunity. He asks Heyman to handle the amateur Kayla. Heyman says Jey has main evented the last several weeks, and the ratings are through the roof, this isn’t a manipulation. Roman is an inspiration, but before Heyman can continue the music of Kevin Owens hits. Owens reminds everyone he doesn’t fear Roman, and if Roman doesn’t fear him like he says they can settle this right here and now. Jey intercepts the mic en route to Roman, and accepts as they run the show. Owens says he wasn’t talking to the bus boy, but rather the head of the table, he wants confirmation from Roman. If not now, how about TLC? And why not make it a TLC match for the title, so they can settle things like men. Roman stands there staring at him. Owens says they could also do this right now. Roman says Owens wants the fight right now, because being on the island of relevancy is the best thing he’ll ever do. He says he and Jey trained well, Jey accepted and he accepts as well. If Roman were the man he used to be he’d whip him right now, but he’s not. He’s not a savage, he’s a gentleman and there’s a lady in the ring, then implores Owens grow up. Owens grabs a mic as Roman is heading up the ramp, he just wants Roman to know he’ll grow up when Roman grows balls, because right now Roman is just a bitch. Roman doesn’t even turn around to look at him. OK, Roman’s character work is still superb. He’s clearly biding his time, but he’s also doing a great job of conveying that Owens is getting under his skin just the right amount. Owens did the predictable thing here, but he did it well enough.

Bayley comes out next, she’ll have a match with Natalya after the break.

In the back Jey says he had to accept the challenge and apologizes if he over stepped. Roman grabs him by the back of the neck and says it’s OK, just remember there are always consequences and then says he loves Jey. There’s a real problem on the production side of things, Roman is hard to hear and production needs to adjust because his low abuser voice is awesome but hard to hear on occasion.

Natalya out to the ring next as Bayley is in the ring. Bianca Belair is on commentary for this match.

Match #1: Bayley vs. Natalya

Natalya with a side headlock takeover, Bayley headscissor escape and they reset. Kick from Bayley then she ties up the arm of Natalya in the ropes and attacks her. Bayley starts jawing at Belair, and we get a cut to look at Belair and miss a move. Come on production. Running dropkick on the outside from Bayley. More trash talk to Belair, Natalya throws Bayley into the steel steps and we get a commercial break? Really? Incredibly odd timing.

Back and Bayley avoids a discus clothesline then hits a belly to back suplex for a near fall. Bayley tries the sharpshooter, Natalya counters but eats a running knee. Discus clothesline from Bayley, Natalya coutners into a roll up but Bayley kicks her into the corner. Natalya avoids a running knee in the corner, locks in the sharpshooter and Bayley taps.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Natalya defeated Bayley via Submission

Rating: 1 star

I question the booking, both short and long term of all three parties right now. The match wasn’t good.

Immediately into another commercial break? WTF is going on with this pacing.

Back from break and we see the original IC belt by commentary. We also get a Patterson video package. It’s the typical high WWE quality, people start making their way to the ring for the next match. The faces enter the match, and we get another commercial break.

I just need to point this out, the entire first half of the 2 hour show had 1 abbreviated women’s match and then a bit of the start to the six man bout. That is not good.

Ziggler making his way out as we come back from break.

Match #2 – Six Man Tag Team Match: Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, Sinsuke Nakamura vs. Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Big E

Mysterio and Nakamura get us started. Nakamura with kicks and a shoulder block. Mysterio hits a spinning headscissors, and tags in Big E. Nakamura quickly tags out, Ziggler in. Ziggler avoids Big E for a bit, tries a rear waist lock but Big E overpowers him, then elevates and slams him. Bryan tags in, and they start working the arm of Ziggler. Bryan wrestles circles around Ziggler for a bit, but Zayn trips him up to distract him and Ziggler takes advantage. Ziggler can’t control Bryan though, and Bryan hits a suicide dive onto Zayn on the outside, hits Nakamura for good measure on the apron, then heads up top but Ziggler cuts him off with a drop kick to send him to the floor as we hit another commercial break.

Back from break, Ziggler has Bryan in the bad guy corner. Bryan tries to fight back, but Ziggler kicks him in the gut. They both hit the ropes, and we get stereo cross bodies and they’re both down after the collision. Big E and Nakamura both in. Big E with belly to belly suplexes, several of them. Big splash from Big E, he’s firing up but Nakamura with a wheel kick to stun him. ST-Joe from Big E in the corner but Ziggler saves the match. Big E tosses Ziggler to the apron but eats a knee to the head. Zayn blind tags in, he avoids a rush from Big E but Rey tags himself in and tries a sunset flip but Zayn kicks out. Headscissors takedown from Mysterio, but his wheelbarrow bulldog is countered into a blue thunder bomb for a near fall. Zayn tags out, Ziggler in but misses a corner splash and Mysterio tags in Bryan. Bryan with a running drop kick then kicks in the corner. Bryan puts Ziggler on the top rope, follows him up and hits a top rope hurricanrana but Ziggler rolls through for a near fall. Another pin attempt from Ziggler but Bryan counters into a backslide for a near fall. More kicks from Bryan. Bryan misses the buzzsaw kick, Ziggler with a fame-asser and Big E saves the match. Nakamura kicks Big E down, Mysterio with a seated senton, Zayn tosses Mysterio into the barricade. Zayn tags in but hides out of the ring. Bryan avoids a super kick, knee plus but Zayn in behind and rolls up Bryan. Bryan counters into the Yes lock, Zayn scoots to the ropes to save himself. Zayn lands a kick then a brainbuster for a near fall, but Bryan counters into a near fall and Zayn kicks out. Inside roll up from Bryan, and Mr. Small Package strikes again to pin Zayn.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, and Big E won when Bryan pinned Sami Zayn

Rating: 2 stars

Standard six man match, the closing sequence was frantic but the same kind of frantic that all of these matches are. That said, Bryan winning should set him up for a one on one match with Zayn going forward.

The faces and heels square off again, Zayn and Nakamura sent out of the ring. Ziggler tries to find a friend, winds up begging for his life but no one is buying what he’s selling. Bryan with an atomic drop, Ziggler falls into position for a 619, then Big E with the Big Ending so the good guys stand tall.

In the back Kayla is with Kevin Owens, Owens says he used to respect Roman as someone who never used to look down on people or demand special privileges. Now he’s despicable, he notes he’s not a good guy himself but he tries to be gracious to everyone. He gets interrupted by Kallisto, but plays it off with a smile and calls Roman a jackass but he can’t say what he really thinks because it would upset the Fox censors but it makes a great chant. Some veiled ass hole references. Otis shows up, says he and Owens are kind of alike, he wants revenge and plans to bulldoze through Roman and Jey. That sends us to break, an interview with Sasha Banks and Carmella is allegedly next.

We come back to recap Banks getting the drop on Carmella last week. Then head to the commentary desk who set up the interview that starts next. They’re both in different locations to avoid another fight. Cole starts trying to ask Carmella a question, Banks interrupts, they start trading barbs already. Banks says Carmella isn’t woman enough to fight her face to face. Cole asks if those two are more alike than they think, they both trade insults again. Banks brings up how long they’ve known each other, puts over Carmella a bit but notes that Carmella always needed help. The reason they’ve never had a one on one match is because Banks is out of Carmella’s league. Carmella disagrees, and calls Banks jealous. All Banks has ever wanted is to be a wrestler, and she worked her butt off to be the best while Carmella started this on a whim and she became better than Banks with half the effort. Carmella brings up that her single title reign is longer than all of Banks’ reigns combined. She’s not just the hot chick that will embarrass Banks, but the one who’ll take her title. Banks says they’ll wrestle at TLC for the title, and warns Carmella that Banks is the baddest bitch. Generic execution of this concept, but Carmella trying to frame this as the age old argument of model vs. wrestler could be a fun wrinkle.

Murphy comes out next, I guess we’re still being made to suffer a Corbin appearance after the break.

Back from break, Murphy talks with the Mysterio clan as we recap last week. That Corbin and Murphy match from last week is still baffling to me, it wasn’t good technically and was booked ass backwards. Corbin starts heading to the ring, he brings out a couple of goons I don’t recognize yet.

Match #3: Murphy w/ the Mysterio family vs. King Corbin w/ Goons, hired goons

They tie up and Corbin over powers Murphy to start. Corbin does Corbin things (mostly uninteresting) for a bit. Murphy rolls to the apron, gets tossed back into the ring. Kick from Murphy, he avoids a stomp then hits a chin breaker. Murphy up top, Corbin goozles him but Murphy fights back and kicks him off. Sunset flip attempt from Murphy, Corbin over powers him again and starts landing knees to the body. Really awkward hurricanrana from Murphy, Corbin out of the ring and Murphy lands a punt kick to the face. Corbin recovers as Murphy eyes his hired goons, he tosses Murphy all the way into the time keepers area as we get another break.

Oh, the goons are Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake, the Forgotten Sons. Guess I bought into the gimmick too much and forgot about them.

Corbin is in control as we come back from break. Murphy avoids a corner rush, Corbin out and back in to hit a modified sleeper slam. Cutler and Blake stare down the Mysterio’s on the outside. Some punches and kicks from Corbin. Murphy kicks the back of Corbin’s knee and tries a rear naked choke but Corbin breaks the hold. Murphy back to the sleeper, they’re in the corner though. We miss a Murphy strike, thanks production, and then Murphy hits a drop kick from the second rope. Kicks from Murphy, but he misses a knee strike. Corbin out of the ring, runs back in and eats a running knee, then falls out of the ring. Murphy tosses Corbin back into the ring, lands a kick but Corbin orders the attack on the outside. Cutler and Blake jump Rey and Dominick, Murphy chases them off but runs into an End of Days to end the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: King Corbin pinned Murphy

Rating: Dud

It was a long Corbin match, nothing to see here. Also Cutler and Blake wearing suit jackets over hoodies with the hoods up is, well it’s certainly a choice I guess.

The Street Profits in the back, they mock Corbin a bit then talk about the main event. Can we just call these two the Greek Chorus already, all they do is narrate action for the audience. Robert Roode shows up, and reminds them that he and Roode beat them last week. Cesaro shows up, and says that he and Nakamura are the S tier team. The Profits remind everyone that they’re the champions, we get a lot of jawing as we cut to the main event introductions.

Owens and Otis head to the ring, that sends us to break.

Back from break, and here come the heels. Jey hangs out at the top of the ramp, waiting for Roman but Roman isn’t showing up. Jey might be going this one alone.

Match #4: Kevin Owens and Otis vs. Jey Uso and Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman

Jey in the ring, so we’ll start this as a handicap match. Otis starts clubbing away on Jey right away. This could be our second backwards booked match in 2 weeks. Jey fighting back but runs into a big discus lariat from Otis. Otis posts himself and tags in Owens. Owens lays right into Jey, Jey fights back with a Samoan drop and Roman’s music finally hits. Here he comes, with Paul Heyman. Roman onto the apron, Owens hits an enziguri and both legal men are down. Jey tries to tag, Roman in before that and hits a superman punch to Otis. Roman on the outside and beats the crap out of Otis around the ringside area. Seriously, who did Otis piss off? Otis sent to the steps, Roman with the steel steps and resumes laying into Otis with them. Owens finally makes the save to brawl with Roman but Jey takes him out and we get another break.

Back from break as Roman levels Owens with a clothesline. Otis has been taken out of the match, so Owens is on his own. Jey tagged in, lands a hard right to Owens. Jey accuses Owens of talking too damn much, I assume he’s just trying to get onto the next Botchamania for something other than his ring work. Owens down in the corner, Jey misses a running splash and Owens with the cannonball senton. Roman face palms on the apron, that was a glorious character moment. Owens with strikes, Jey fires back but Owens with a clothesline and a senton to get the better of that exchange. Jey avoids a pop up powerbomb attempt but gets planted with a DDT for a near fall. Owens and Roman trade some words, the interplay between these two is great. Owens with a Samoan drop, Roman takes offense to that. More words from Roman and Owens, Owens tries to goad Roman into the ring. It works but the numbers catch up, Roman lands a right, Jey with a super kick then sets for the splash but Roman orders him to tag out. Jey reluctantly tries to obey but Owens fights back, drops Roman, blocks a super kick and Stuns Jey. Roman in, locks the guillotine in for the DQ.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kevin Owens and Jey Uso defeated Roman Reigns and Jey Uso via Disqualification

Rating: 3 stars

This was worth it just for Owens and Roman’s interplay, the pure ring work was the usual fare but some of the character work and groundwork being laid elevate the experience.

Jey gets some chairs, he and Roman unload with chair shots to the prone Owens as Heyman sells this like he’s watching a massacre. Chair on the chest of Owens, Jey up for the chair assisted splash, very safely and onto his knees rather than Owens. Unfortunate camera angle choice. Roman this lays into Jey with a chair. He doesn’t like having to repeat himself to Jey, this is his show and Jey needs to fall in line. Roman puts the title on Owens, and tells Owens that he wanted his attention, so now he’s got it. He says Owens should have just come for the title, because coming for his family and his spot will make him a monster, and promises to take Owens manhood, livelihood, and everything he loves. He promises Owens that Owens and his family will fear him. Roman remains awesome, and poses with the belt to end the show.