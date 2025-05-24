Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.23.25  

Alright everyone, it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re getting a few more Money in the Bank qualifiers out of the way, Charlotte Flair will put newcomer Giulia in her place by beating her and Zelina Vega to qualify for the ladder match, plus LA Knight takes on Shinsuke Nakamura and Aleister Black, Knight feels like he should win that but Solo might cost him to further that angle. Fraxiom are getting their tag team title shot against the Street Profits tonight, which should be a dandy match. No sign of WWE champion John Cena, because why would Smackdown need a world champion around? Cody Rhodes was listed as a featured wrestler last week but wasn’t there, he might be here tonight as we’re in Georgia but rumor has it he’s going to wind up in a tag team match opposite Travis Scott and someone else which is just asinine booking if true. Randy Orton wasn’t around last week either but might be here tonight. Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will be doing a hard sell for their cage match tomorrow, and in that realm I imagine we’ll hear from R-Truth again as he’s got a match with Cena for that event as well. Frankly, is it me or does Smackdown feel like it’s just a giant afterthought these days? There’s good stuff here but it feels like Smackdown gets 0 attention from a creative standpoint. Last week Solo Sikoa qualified for MITB, he also introduced JC Mateo who feels right at home with Zach and Slater given that name. Jacob Fatu is still the US champion but has no contender right now and it’s looking more and more like he’s going to be on ice for just a bit until he and Solo break up. Last week Tiffany Stratton defended her women’s title against Nia Jax so she’ll need a new challenger, and Jade Cargill has been eying that belt pretty heavily. No word on the Wyatt Sicks, and Alexa Bliss seems to be moving on to something with Poochie so who knows how that’s all going to play out. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Tonight we’re getting Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo taking on Ren Fenix and Jimmy Uso.

We see Drew McIntyre arrive, then Damian Priest jumps him and we get a pull apart brawl between those two.

Tiffany Stratton heads to the ring, she’ll get mic time and plays a bit with the crowd to start. She brings up winning MITB last year about this time and now she’s here as champion. To get here she’s beaten some of the best, like Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax. In two weeks at MITB someone’s winning the briefcase and she warns whoever wins not to cash in on her, but here’s Alexa Bliss to interrupt things. Bliss gets a mic and enjoys a nice reception from the crowd before bringing up that she and Tiffany haven’t officially met and Bliss runs down her resume. She says Tiffany has been on her radar for a bit now, and says she needs the briefcase and how they’ve both cashed in on Jax but Bliss actually liked Jax and doesn’t even know Tiffany. She warns Tiffany that if she thought her rise was quick her fall will be even faster. Charlotte Flair is here now because who doesn’t love revolving door promos? Charlotte is dressed in her gear, and stumbles over her words right away. She says she might be the most humble 14 time world champion in history, she then condescends at Tiffany before saying that she’s done everything except win MITB. So when she wins that match and cashes in, she’s taking her title back along with the spotlight, and she always takes what she wants. Tiffany asks if Charlotte remembers saying cashing in was the easy way out right? She calls Charlotte and Bliss “vintage” and herself the upgrade and as long as Tiffany has the belt it’s always Tiffy time. OK, that was definitely a choice for opening segment. As Tiffany leaves Giulia’s music hits and she heads to the ring, pausing to stare down Tiffany on the ramp as they pass. That triple threat match will be up after this break.

Post break here comes Zelina Vega.

Match #1 – Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Zelina Vega

Some circling early and Giulia stares down with Charlotte, Vega objects to being ignored so Charlotte tosses her out of the ring. Vega back in and tries a roll up on Giulia then a modified La Mistica on Charlotte that seems a little awkwardly executed. Giulia and Charlotte tie up but nothing comes of it before Vega shows up to complicate things. Charlotte hits Vega with a fall away slam. Giulia comes over to chop away at Vega then gets in Charlotte’s face. Charlotte tries a suplex on Giulia but Giulia escapes and trips her down then grabs a Romero Special into a Curb Stomp. Neck twist from Giulia, that didn’t work as Charlotte just doesn’t sell. Giulia and Charlotte start trading strikes until we get a double down. Vega shows up and hits a double DDT but then can’t find a pin. Charlotte knocks Vega out of the ring then boots Giulia out as well, then she follows them to the floor. Giulia whacks Charlotte to set up Vega hitting an asai moonsault onto both of them and send us picture in picture.

They head into the ring where Vega tries for pins but isn’t able to find a 3 count. Charlotte and Giulia sort of team up to beat down Vega for a bit including hitting a double suplex but they argue over who gets to try and get a pin. Charlotte then rolls up Giulia for 2 and looks to take over things. Vega fights back with a jawbreaker then a crossbody to Charlotte. Head kick from Vega but Giulia shows up for a back suplex to stop Vega’s momentum. Giulia and Charlotte start shoving then get back to chopping before Giulia lands a Sick Kick to drop her. Charlotte with a corner Lethal Combination just before we come back to action. A bit of trash talk from Charlotte then Giulia starts landing knees but Charlotte sends her to the apron. Vega kicks Charlotte but then gets caught trying a seated senton and winds up in an Electric Chair so Giulia dropkicks Charlotte to drop both of them but she can’t find a pin yet. Everyone starts trading strikes then Giulia boots Charlotte down for a 2 count. Charlotte with her overly contrived corner spot then a slow climb up top so Vega and Giulia just stand around for her cross body. Vega with La Mistica into a Dragon Sleeper but Giulia lands a knee strike to break that up. Charlotte tries her moonsault spot but again takes forever and makes everyone look foolish for just laying there so she can land it but she only finds a 2 count. Giulia catches Charlotte in a Rings of Saturn variant then switches to a crucifix pin for 2. Vega with a double dropkick then a double 619 but Giulia avoids it then headbutts Vega, and one for Charlotte as well. Spear from Charlotte gets a 2 count on Giulia. Charlotte tosses Vega then tries a Figure 4 but Giulia counters, then Charlotte blocks a dropkick and locks the Figure 4 only for Vega to break it up with a Meteora then a Code Red for Giulia and Charlotte has to break up the pin. Giulia rolls out of the ring, then Charlotte almost posts herself then avoids a Code Red and boots Vega. Figure 8 on Vega but here’s Giulia off the top rope with a weak double stomp to the knee of Charlotte, I don’t really blame them that’s a tough one to do safely and have it look good. Giulia then spikes Vega with a Northern Lights Bomb to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Giulia won in 13:33

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Pleasantly surprising outcome but Giulia is a nice addition to the Smackdown women’s roster so giving her a spotlight is a good call. Charlotte going on a legitimate downward spiral might be interesting, and about the only interesting thing her character could do at this point.

DIY video, they’ve turned the Smackdown tag team division into the best in the world. They talk about their history with everyone in the tag team scene, they feel everyone’s against them. But mostly something needs to change, and it starts tonight when he takes on Chris Sabin and starts DIY heading back to the top.

Chris Sabin heads to the ring with Alex Shelley by his side, he’ll take on Tommaso Ciampa after this break.

Post break we see Vega walking in the back and Chelsea Green and goons wander over so Green can mock her for losing. Vega just starts attacking her so Piper Niven and Alba Fyre get involved, that brings Michin and B-Fab over for a big brawl until officials break it up. Nick Aldis demands calm and then confirms Michin and B-Fab vs. Fyre and Niven.

Back to the ring here comes Tommaso Ciampa with Johnny Gargano.

Match #2: Chris Sabin w/ Alex Shelley vs. Tommaso Ciampa w/ Johnny Gargano

They tie up and Ciampa pushes things into a corner then misses a chop so Sabin lands an arm drag. Sabin gras a side headlock then hits a shoulder block followed by another arm drag. Some arm work from Sabin now, and Ciampa struggles to escape a hammerlock so he just fires an elbow. Ciampa starts stomping away on Sabin in a corner. Chop from Ciampa then he stomps on Sabin again. Sabin fights back but gets caught with a Willow’s Bell through the ropes. On the floor now Ciampa rams Sabin into a barricade and we head to break.

We come back to both men down in the ring. Sabin with a boot out of the corner then he fires up with clotheslines and a leg sweep. Ciampa catches a kick but Sabin then ties him up for a straight jacket German suplex. Running kick from Sabin gets 2. Ciampa rolls to the floor then Sabin misses a kick from the apron, they start trading on the apron for a bit before Ciampa grabs Sabin for an apron Air Raid Crash for a near fall. Ciampa tries the Fairy Tale Ending but Sabin blocks then hits a wrist clutch Dragon Screw leg whip. Sabin with a diving DDT for a 2 count of his own. Now Sabin heads up top, Johnny distracts things so Shelley comes over which complicates things then Sabin rolls up Ciampa. Ciampa to the floor, Sabin then hits a triangle cross body to the floor onto both Ciampa and Johnny. Back in the ring Sabin heads up top and Ciampa chops him then climbs up with him. Ciampa gets shoved down and tweaks his knee then begs off, Sabin waits and here’s Candice LeRae to snap him over the top rope and Ciamap then hits the knee strike to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tommaso Cimapa won in 11:15

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Good enough little match, but it’s a little sad to see how quickly the Guns have started losing momentum.

Fraxiom are in the back and Byron finds them, Frazer and Axiom both admit this is the biggest night of their lives and put over the Profits but feel like they’re coming for the belts. They’re focused on the Profits tonight and will make history if they win.

Elsewhere in the back Shinsuke Nakamura looks menacingly at the camera as we head to break.

Post break we get a rundown for Saturday Night’s Main Event tomorrow then that dovetails into a video recap of Cena’s heel run thus far. For something that started with as much promise as it did this has lost a fair amount of steam.

Back to the ring and here’s Damian Priest, he and Drew are doing the “fight to the ring” thing. Both men brawl towards the ring and eventually they get to the ringside area. Officials show up to pull them apart but Priest gets a mic and wants more violence. Priest breaks through some security goons and the brawl continues. The crowd want them to fight but we cut away.

In the back Solo talks with Mateo then Jacob Fatu comes over. Fatu wants to talk with Solo in private, but Solo doesn’t. Fatu doesn’t trust Mateo or know him, and he doesn’t like what Solo’s got going on. He didn’t need them at Backlash, and Mateo isn’t his blood or family. Solo likes the aggression both men show and wants them to show it in their tag team match, then he claims he never left. Fatu gives him side eye because his absence jumpstarted Fatu’s rise. Solo tries to rally them again, Fatu still seems hesitant but a bit more willing.

To the ring and here comes Chelsea Green accompanying Piper and Fyre, they’ll take on Michin and B-Fab after this break.

Post break we find Charlotte Flair walking in the back, Alexa Bliss is by and reminding her of the benefits of friendship by talking to her doll about it. Bliss then burns Charlotte by saying she’ll see her at Money in the Bank, oops.

Back to the ring, here come Michin and B-Fab.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre) w/ Chelsea Green vs. Michin and B-Fab

B-Fab and Piper start us off, they tie up and swing punches then Fyre blind tags in and they work to isolate B-Fab. Senton to B-Fab then Fyre lands a superkick. Corner work from Fyre then Piper tags back in and resumes stomping on B-Fab. Fyre back in for more stomps. Knee from Fyre then Piper tags in. Piper grabs a modified Cobra Clutch, B-Fab then runs into a Black Hole Slam after breaking free. B-Fab with a knee to the face of Piper to drop her then Michin gets the hot tag, and Fyre tags in as well. Michin gets to run wild for a bit including a head kick to Piper. Green onto the apron to distract things so Vega comes over to knee her in the face on the floor. Piper chases Vega but runs into a dive from B-Fab. Fyre rolls up Michin for 2, B-Fab tags in blind the hits her FabuLoss facebuster after Michin landed Eat Defeat and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Michin and B-Fab won in 3:46

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: A little too short to go any higher, the women’s midcard scene on Smackdown is still a work in progress in a lot of ways.

In the back Byron talks with the Profits, Ford and Dawkins admit it’s a big night for everyone and while Fraxiom does have one up on them this is about the titles. This isn’t a friendly exhibition and we’re going to find out if the moment is too big for Fraxiom. They’re walking out of here the same way they walked in. Solo and Mateo walk over to disrupt that, then Fatu follows behind them as that group heads to the ring. They’re using Fatu’s music, good choice as it’s a good song, and we head to break.

Post break we get video for Legado del Fantasma, Santos Escobar talks about them being family and that means sometimes there’s fighting as well as all the lovely stuff. Berto calls this just another pep talk but Escobar says at World’s Collide they will come together against the best AAA have to offer. This is their chance, to stand victorious in front of their people. Angel is down, Berto still seems unconvinced though. Escobar asks him to see the vision, Berto stands enough to drink but not in the toast and then walks off. Escobar tells Angel that Berto will understand soon enough. They’ll take on Pagano, Psycho Clown, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. at World’s Collide. Pagano is certainly a choice there, the other two make sense.

Near gorilla Jimmy Uso hypes up Rey Fenix, Fenix returns the favor and they head to the ring separately.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo w/ Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix

Jimmy and Fatu start us off, Solo wants to talk with Jimmy but he declines. Mateo blind tags himself in much to Fatu’s consternation. Jimmy goes after Mateo but runs into a shoulder block. Some corner stomps from Mateo then Fatu tags himself in, Jimmy with an enziguri then Fenix tags in and Fatu takes a few more kicks then a hurricanrana. Superkicks from both men to Mateo to send him out of the ring and that sets up Fenix for an assisted ridiculous corkscrew plancha onto both men then Solo has to try and get Fatu and Mateo on the same page as we head to break.

We come back to Mateo holding a reverse bearhug on Jimmy. Punches then a clothesline from Mateo and a standing moonsault. Fatu tags in to hit a hip attack on Jimmy. Senton from Fatu then Solo tries to make a sales pitch to the downed Jimmy. Fatu with another hip attack and some convulsions in celebration. Mateo tags in and sets Jimmy up on the top rope, he climbs up with him but Jimmy fights back with elbows to put him down then hits a Whisper in the Wind to put both men down. Both men tag out and Fenix gets to run wild with kicks to Fatu then a kick to Mateo and a hurricanran to Fatu. Tiger Feint wheel kick from Fenix then a poisoned rana for a near fall because Fatu just doesn’t stay down. Fatu with a headbutt then a big pop up Samoan drop to take over. Fenix avoids a hip attack then Mateo tags in and Fenix flips out of a German suplex then Jimmy tags in and kicks Mateo. Jimmy up top, crossbody connects and Fatu breaks up the pin with a senton. Fenix dropkicks Fatu out of the ring then follows him with a suicide dive but Fatu catches him and then launches him onto the announce table. Jimmy superkicks Mateo, then one for Fatu and an awkward Spear to Mateo. jimmy up top, Solo distracts him though and that means he misses the Splash and Mateo hits the Tour of the Islands to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: JC Mateo and Jacob Fatu won in 12:25

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: This had some good moments, Fenix and Fatu had a really hot segment in particular, but Mateo is still struggling a bit to get the crowd behind him in any way.

Post match Solo celebrates but Fatu and Mateo still seem ill at ease.

In the back LA Knight talks with Bryon, he says Solo has a front row seat to Knight winning MITB but even with the odds against Knight he’s here and will get the win. Winning MITB in Los Angeles will mean a lot to him. Tonight he’s got to go through darkness, the dark lighting from Black and Nakamura but this isn’t spooky season, it’s championship season and Knight will get his win and go to win MITB. But briefcase or not he’s walking and talking money in the bank.

R-Truth walks in the back, he’ll talk after this break.

Post break here comes a relatively subdued R-Truth. Truth gets a mic in the ring and wants to talk, he brings up fighting Cena tomorrow but they don’t get it. He’s not fighting his childhood hero John Cena tomorrow, the man he sees and attacked him is one he doesn’t recognize. But he’s been thinking about his hero, and he couldn’t figure out how he could have prevented this. But he’s found the problem, power. It’s always power. Cena used to call Truth his friend and brother, but the more power and fame Cena got the more disconnected he felt. Less text messages, the phone calls stopped entirely, and he feels Cena was annoyed with him as he couldn’t do anything right. He blamed himself, then he talked with other people and they felt the same way Truth did. Cena has isolated himself, like that goblin fellow in Lord of the Rings, corrupted with all the power. That’s you Cena, staring at your title calling it your precious, it’s not the title, it’s Cena’s ego. Cena stopped having fun and now he’s mad when others want to have a good time. Truth doesn’t like who Cena’s become and feels Cena isn’t happy. Cena’s the greatest of all time, and he might not be able to bring him back but he’s going to try. He warns that Cena wont take his joy away. Cena wants to ruin wrestling, so if Truth wants to save wrestling he has to save Cena. He doesn’t want to have to put his hands on Cena, but if he has to he will be the hustle, loyalty, and respect right back into Cena’s ass. To close he misses his hero, he can’t deny it, so Saturday we’re saying it again. . . if Cena wins we riot. Truth does OK in this format but he’s really better in smaller doses with someone to play off, thankfully they kept this relatively short by WWE monologue standards.

We get a recap of some stuff from RAW to hype up tomorrow’s event.

Aleister Black heads to the ring and we head to break, that triple threat match will be up after this.

Post break we get a video for Jade vs. Naomi. Nia Jax is in this as well, they’ll be in a MITB qualifier next week. Of those three, I think it should be Naomi who gets to the ladder match but it feels a little unlikely.

Shinsuke Nakamura heads to the ring, followed by LA Knight.

Match #5 – Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Aleister Black vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight

All three men trade some strikes early, Nakamura gets the better of things early but Black is happy to trade with him. Black and Knight team up to deal with Nakamura and toss him out of the ring. Knight and Black now stare down then tie up. The crowd want tables, that’s an odd one. Black lands a head kick but misses a corner attack and Knight lands a neckbreaker. Corner stomps from Knight but then Nakamura trips him up and kicks him out of the ring. Nakamura and Black square up now, both men unload with kicks early and we get a stand off. Knee from Black then a jumping one to the head. Black looks to moonsault onto Nakamura on the floor but Knight runs over and jumps up to hit Black with a superplex then Nakamura with a jumping knee strike to drop Knight and send us to break.

We come back to Black landing strikes on Nakamura including a sliding knee. Knight enters the picture but Black avoids Blunt Force Trauma then misses Black Mass and Knight lands a modified Burning Hammer and Nakamura breaks up the pin. On the floor Nakamura rams Knight into the ring steps. Back in the ring Nakamura taunts Black and they start trading elbows. Both men land misdirection elbows then Nakamura lands a headbutt. Black with a knee but then runs into a knee. Knight enters the frame again and tosses Nakamura then Black knees Knight out of the ring. Black moonsaults onto both men on the floor. Knight sends Black into the ring but Black dives onto him, rough landing from Black there. Back in the ring Knight hits a DDT then then jumping elbow drop. Nakamura with a knee to the back of Knight’s head but Knight grabs the rope to break a pin, which shouldn’t work as there’s no disqualification but apparently it only breaks pins but wont break a submission. Black blocks a Kinshasa and then takes an enziguri from. Black gets posted then takes a reverse exploder suplex. Black Mass to Nakamura but Knight tosses Black and steals the pin on Nakamura to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won in 11:01

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Acceptable match with a predictable outcome, Black is only recently returned while Nakamura can’t buy a win these days.

In the back Miz and Carmelo Hayes enjoy watching Black lose. They then talk about Hayes getting a MITB qualifying match next week, Miz says he gave that spot to Hayes when Aldis asked if that spot should go to Miz or Hayes. Miz then hypes up the briefcase and how important it is, but he believes in Hayes and he’ll make sure Hayes wins the briefcase. If Hayes can execute the play like Miz has drawn it up.

The tag team title match will be up soon, but after this break we’ll get a hype package for Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul.

Post break we do get that video package for Jey and Paul.

Commentary hype up Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Solo walks with Fatu and Mateo in the back, Solo does talking but Nick Aldis walks up. Aldis has news, next week he puts Fatu in a MITB qualifier. Fatu seems happy, Solo fakes excitement and Fatu somewhat subdued says he loves Solo. You know, Solo works better as a comedy figure as he’s kind of got a knack for it.

We head to break with the tag team title match on the horizon.

Post break we get a Bianca Belair video promo, the last six months have been very hard for her as she just lost a lot then had the finger injury. But she wont give up on herself and she’s still standing, she’s healing up and will be stronger and wiser when she returns. Her best is yet to come apparently. She’ll be back on Smackdown in Knoxville, Tennessee next week.

Also next week Andrade vs. Hayes vs. Fatu for MITB, Jade vs. Naomi vs. Jax as well because Jax clearly deserves to remain in the title picture. John Cena will be making his once a month TV appearance next week as well, so there’s that.

Fraxiom head to the ring, they Street Profits follow them. Special ring introductions as well.

Match #6 – WWE Tag Team Title Match: (c) Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom)

Dawkins and Axiom start, Dawkins shoves him down as he’s got the power edge. Axiom tries an arm lock but Dawkins overpowers him and gets one on him. Axiom slips free and Frazer tags in then hits an assisted headlock takeover. Frazer hits the ropes, so does Dawkins then Dawkins knocks Frazer over with a shoulder block. Ford tags in and lands a lovely dropkick. Dawkins back in and he looks to keep Frazer grounded. Minor miscue then Dawkins rams Frazer into the corner. Frazer lands an enziguri then tags in Axiom and Dawkins takes a bit of rapid fire offense. Ford takes a bunch of kicks as well then Frazer with a suicide dive, Axiom follows then Frazer with a big dive over the top and Axiom follows with a top rope moonsault to send us picture in picture.

Back in the ring Axiom keeps up strikes on Dawkins but then gets caught with the Arrival and Dawkins is in charge now. Ford tags in and hits a hilo. Frequent tags from the Profits to keep Axiom down, then Dawkins hits a really nasty looking Flapjack. Dawkins is holding a chinlock as we come back to broadcast. Axiom is struggling to get away from the big man but eventually hits a jawbreaker to break the hold but he can’t get a tag. Ford tags in and goes for some corner work to Axiom then tags out very quickly. Corner work from Dawkins but he can’t find a pin. Axiom with some chops then he boots his way out of a corner and hits a diving DDT to put himself and Dawkins down. Frazer gets a hot tag as does Ford, Frazer gets to run wild for a bit including a Sling Blade and running Shooting Star Press for 2. Kick from Frazer then he kicks Dawkins from the apron but stumbles on a springboard then does it right to hit a dropkick for a 2 count. That was a nice save from Frazer, they’re selling it like it was intentional but I doubt it was. Dawkins tags in now as Frazer flips out of a back suplex, Frazer then gets tossed into a back suplex but that only gets a 2 count as we go picture in picture again.

Dawkins gets Frazer up in an Electric Chair but Frazer slips free and shoves him into Ford then rolls him up for 2 only for Dawkins to then floor him with a right hand. Axiom tags in and Dawkins with punches to him before hitting a spinning back suplex for a 2 count. Ford tags back in and hits a back suplex then standing moonsault for a 2 count. Some taunting blows from Ford then a punt to the ribs of Axiom. Ford with a German suplex then some taunts. Suplex from Ford but he can’t keep Axiom down for a pin. We come back as he kicks Axiom in the ribs again. Ford calls on Axiom who lays in some strikes but he’s out gunned by Ford in the firepower department. Dropkick from Axiom then he jumps for a rear naked choke, it’s in then Frazer runs over to guillotine Dawkins to keep him out of play. Dawkins is able to throw Frazer onto Axiom and Ford though and that breaks the hold with everyone down. Frazer tags in and kicks Ford onto the top rope then climbs up with him to look for a superplex, Ford shoves him down but Frazer then jumps back up there, flips off and jumps up again then Axiom tags in blind as Frazer hits the superplex and rolls through for a Brainbuster with a superkick assist from Axiom but only a near fall. Dawkins clocks Frazer when he tries to dive then rams him into the ring steps. Ford with an enziguri to Axiom, Dawkins tags in and they hit the Doomsday Blockbuster but Frazer breaks up the pin to save the match. Dawkins shoves Frazer off the apron then climbs up top, Axiom kicks him though then climbs up with him, Frazer tags in as Axiom hits the Spanish Fly then Frazer with the Phoenix Splash but now Ford saves the match. All four men are down and out run DIY to ruin things, the Guns follow and we’ve got a brawl on the floor between those teams. Axiom gets sent to the floor then Ford leaps over the ring post onto DIY and the Guns. In the ring Frazer misses the Phoenix Splash and Dawkins hits a spinebuster. Ford pulls himself over, tags in and wants From the Heavens but the lights go out. When they come back up the Wyatt Sicks are in the ring to attack and cause the DQ.

OFFICIAL RESULT: No Contest in 21:17

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Good match but unfortunate about the ending, I get the moment being important but those two teams had a really hot stretch going to close and it just got cold water thrown on it if we’re talking about bell to bell stuff.

The Sicks lay waste to everyone then pose to end the show.