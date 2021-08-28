Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.27.21  

It’s another Friday night, and another episode of WWE Smackdown. We’re on the heels of a very financially successful if creatively divisive Summerslam event. The big news is Brock Lesnar returning and setting his sights on Roman Reigns. Brock and Roman have wrestled in the past, but Roman is a very different performer now and the dynamic of Roman as the Tribal Chief taking on the invading Beast Brock Lesnar could be interesting. To say nothing of Paul Heyman, who’s going to be a very intriguing part of this program. We also got the return of Becky Lynch, and she squashed Bianca Belair to win the title at Summerslam. The follow up to that moment is critical, with Bayley and Sasha Banks out of the equation for the moment there was literally not another viable singles wrestler on the women’s side of things, but how Belair responds to the loss as well as Becky’s attitude are going to be revealed tonight. Big E reclaimed his briefcase from Baron Corbin, but apparently Corbin had a very lucky week in Las Vegas gambling and will more or less be back to his uninteresting self tonight. We have no idea what’s up with the tag team title picture since the Usos retained the belts, but the Street Profits are the only other face team so unless Alpha Academy joins Brock to combat the Bloodline I imagine the Profits will start making moves towards the titles. There are currently no announced matches, but I’m sure we’ll get wrestling of some kind on the wrestling TV show. . . right? Anyway, that’s enough yacking from me, on with the show.

We’re in Little Rock, Arkansas tonight. Things open with a quick recap of Becky Lynch’s return and title win from Summerslam before we head to live action. Pat McAfee is recovering from Covid-19 so joining Cole on commentary is Cory Graves and Kevin Owens. Here’s Becky Lynch to get the show going. The immediate reaction to Becky is still almost universally positive, let’s see if that will change or not. Pretty sizeable “Becky” chant as she gets a mic. Becky says it feels good to be back, and back on top specifically. She missed the fans, and giving up her prior title was very hard because it was like giving up her identity as well as the belt. But now she’s got a new life, and new priorities, if you thought she was dangerous when fighting for just herself you just wait and see what she can do now. This brings us to Summerslam, which gets a fairly negative reaction. She says people have accused her of being underhanded, she’s here to apologize for absolutely nothing (way to rip of your countryman there Becky). All she needed was an opportunity so all of her preparation could pay off. That brings out Bianca Belair, you’d think she’d be a little upset but she’s still doing the dance and skip to the ring. Belair gets a mic, she’s not here to make excuses but if you think she’s OK with what happened she’s not. Because she’s been working too hard and too long for Becky to try and erase all of that in 26 seconds. Belair accepted a last minute challenge from Becky, now she’s offering one for the title tonight. Here’s Zelina Vega though, who has yet to actually win a win match. Vega mocks Belair, telling her no one wants to see Belair embarrass herself again. Instead of begging for a rematch Belair should move to the back of the line and let Vega challenge Becky. Oh, and here’s Carmella because who doesn’t love a revolving door promo segment. Carmella wants everyone out of the way so Becky can face the most beautiful woman in all of WWE. She only found out about her title match 1 hour before it, and she’s going on, but oh here’s the last part of our revolving door segment as Liv Morgan’s music hits. Liv doesn’t understand why Carmella and Vega should be in the title picture when they get beat week after week, a valid point. If Becky is looking for a contender Liv is right here. Carmella references Liv spending 2 months in catering, they snipe and eventually Belair tells all three of them they’ve lost their minds, this has nothing to do with them. This is between Belair and The Man, the crowd seems to agree with her. Becky says “nah” and walks off, the clarifies “not tonight”. Belair attacks Vega, and we get a brief brawl with Liv standing tall. That sends us to break, with the presumed tag match being in progress when we return. Overall this wasn’t a great segment, Becky and Belair did alright but no one else in that division is taken seriously and all they did was drag things out.

We come back, and we’re getting a Fatal 4-Way elimination match for a title shot.

Match #1 – Fatal 4-Way Elmination Match: Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Carmella

Belair is running roughshod on Carmella and Vega, she tries a military press on Vega but can’t actually get her fully extended. Standing moonsault from Belair, she knocks Morgan off the apron along the way. Carmella catches the braid of Belair then she and Vega lay into Belair. We’ve got a bit of an alliance between Vega and Carmella, they send Belair out of the ring. Morgan in, and Carmella beats her down for a bit and gets the triangle choke over the top rope. Morgan avoids a Vega charge but but Vega gets a weak looking Code Red then a kick but Carmella rolls up Vega for a 2 count. They start trading roll ups, this makes no sense seeing as we’re on elimination rules. Belair takes out Carmella, then kills Vega with the Kiss of Death to eliminate her. Carmella and Morgan are laying around on the outside. Carmella is able to toss Belair into the barricade and moves into the ring to deal with Morgan. Morgan catches Carmella with the slingshot Flatliner and eliminates Carmella. Belair and Morgan stare each other down as we head to break again.

We come back, and apparently Carmella took out Morgan and Belair before leaving the match. Some pin attempts are traded but Belair floors Morgan with a shoulder block, then a drop kick. Shoulder blocks from Belair in the corner, Kevin Owens desperately tries to apply psychology to this match and God bless him for trying. Morgan lands a knee to Belair, and hits a rather ugly hurricanrana. Morgan gets a running start and hits a double stomp to the back of Belair for a near fall. Belair tries to rally but eats the turnbuckle. Morgan tries the double stomp again, this time Belair avoids it and hits a spinebuster for a near fall. A kick from Morgan but Belair counters her finisher into a delayed vertical suplex, Morgan counters into the Codebreaker for another near fall. Belair drops Morgan on the top turnbuckle, they slightly awkwardly fight over a Kiss of Death counter and Belair just drops her on the turnbuckle again, then hits the Kiss of Death to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair won

Rating: 2.5 stars

The elimination rules were a little odd, I’m not sure how necessary it was to further bury Vega and Carmella in the title picture given how radically depleted it is. When we got to just Morgan and Belair it was alright, a few awkward spots aside. The slightly better question is why is Asuka doing nothing on the RAW roster when Smackdown could use her this much.

In the back Kayla walks up to Paul Heyman. She asks about the return of Brock Lesnar and where Heyman stands. He stands where he always stands, right behind and slightly to the side of his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Now he needs to help the champ prepare for his family celebration. Unfortunately for Heyman, the door to Roman’s locker room is locked. He looks a little unsettled as we head to break.

We come back to a series of still photos from Summerslam, boy they’re really having to stretch this thing tonight I guess. After that is a video recap of Roman Reigns beating John Cena at Summerslam and the return of Brock Lesnar. Heyman’s face when Brock’s music hit was so good. Speaking of Heyman, he’s outside the door to Roman’s locker room and asks Kayla if she has anything better to do as she’s standing by him. It seems she doesn’t. The door opens and the Usos come out, Roman isn’t here yet apparently. Jey wants Heyman to confirm he knew Brock was coming back, Heyman says he didn’t know. There’s no reason for him to tear down what they’ve worked so hard to build up. He swears on everything holy he didn’t know Brock was coming back. Jimmy asks why he sent them to the back before Roman’s match with Cena, Heyman reminds them he didn’t do that, Roman did. They start bickering about trust, and Jey wonders if Heyman didn’t know about Brock then what good is he. Some cracks showing in the Bloodline, I like it.

Chad Gable comes out, he’s in singles action up next. It’s nice that people remembered that Cesaro is on the roster. That match will be up after this break.

We come back, and here’s Cesaro for the first time in over a month.

Match #2: Chad Gable w/ Otis vs. Cesaro

Cearo with uppercuts right away to Gable. Gable avoids a Big Swing and drops the arm of Cesaro over the top rope. More arm work from Gable as he looks to slow things down. They trade strikes, Gable hits a Northern Lights suplex for 2, then heads up top and hits a moonsault for another 2 count. Cesaro catches a running Gable but Gable gets an armbar over the ropes to stall him. Uppercut from Cesaro, then he’s up top and hits a top rope hurricanrana. Cesaro wants the swing, and gets it. But here’s Otis to break things up and end the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Cesaro won via disqualification

Rating: 1.5 stars

It hurts my soul to give a match with these guys such a low rating, but this was more angle than match.

Post match Cesaro eats the combination discus lariat and German suplex from Otis and Gable. Otis up top, he hits the flying fridge to Cesaro and the Academy stands tall.

Kayla is in the parking lot waiting for Roman Reigns’ arrival, she wants his reaction to Brock’s return. Baron Corbin pulls up in an expensive car, and says he’s now Happy Corbin. He says luck has finally returned to his side, he’s filthy rich and happy. That sends us to break.

Another series of photos about Summerslam, then we head back live. Seriously, why are they struggling with this episode? Well, here’s new music for Happy Corbin. Kevin Owens reminds us that Corbin still owes him $100. Corbin has a red velvet rope set up and he’s got a mic, he wants us to look at his smile. He was about to file bankruptcy on Monday and thought everything was gone, but now he looks good and did it all by himself. He’s the happiest man in the world and we get a video recap of him losing at Summerslam and how he gambled $35 into his current fortune. We couldn’t let Cesaro and Gable actually have a decent match, but this is a priority. Corbin says he was the mayor of jackpot city, and he deserves this. He does a really bad Ric Flair impression about how rich he is and how much he’s spent. A moment to reiterate he’s now Happy Corbin, but there is one thing that could make him happier and he needs Big E for that. Here comes Big E with his briefcase. Big E plays to the crowd for a bit, before Corbin wants to get to business, Big E is just glad he doesn’t stink anymore. Corbin wants to make things square about stealing the contract, he wants to buy it. Big E turns down some escalating offers, Corbin brings up that Big E might cash in and lose. Corbin reminds us that happened to him, and he just wants Big E to be happy. One final offer for the case, $100,000. Big E considers, but ultimately has to decline. But, he does a lot of things Corbin could spend that money on, like a half eaten sandwich, a pencil, or an Arkansas Razorback plushie. Corbin says it’s fine that this is a big joke to Big E, but he’s too rich and too happy for this. The crowd is more interested in Big E’s plushies than this promo, and I don’t blame them. Corbin tells Big E to cash in and lose, then he’ll regret this. Big E says he’s done with Corbin and this game, either Corbin hits the bricks or Big E slaps the smile off of his face. Corbin does powder with that smile on his face. That was, well it was a way to kill time apparently.

We get a highlight package for Edge beating Seth Rollins at Summerslam. That leads to Edge in the back earlier today, he says beating a generational talent like Rollins at Summerslam was satisfying. But he had to find his dark place to do it, and that has effected him at home and everywhere else. But he did it. And now that albatross is no longer around his neck, he’s moving on to the Universal title. There’s a rebuttal from Rollins, who’s standing around in the back. He tells Edge the only thing he wants to say to him is congratulations. Some people are calling their Summerslam match the match of the year, it was one of Edge’s greatest ever victories, and a loss that taught Rollins something. He now admires and respects Edge, and admires the life he’s built for himself. All of which got him thinking, if he wants to fight back into the title picture maybe he needs to be a little more like Edge. So thank you, and congratulations. That was the most effectively creepy promo Rollins has done in years, if not ever.

Rick Boogs is here with his guitar. He plays with the crowd and then plays out the Intercontinental champion King Nakamura. Boogs is in his singlet so I just assume we’re getting a match. Yep, after the break Boogs and Nakamura will take on Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

We come back, and Roman Reigns is walking in the backstage area. Related note, that Bloodline shirt is pretty sweet. Roman encounters Heyman, who’s still waiting outside the locker room. He asks what Heyman is doing, Heyman is confused, then opens the door for Roman and follows him in. OK, that was kind of great from both men.

Back to the ring, where Roode and Ziggler have made their way to the ring.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: King Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Boogs and Ziggler start us off. Ziggler tries a single leg, but Boogs counters into an ankle pick and air guitars the legs of Ziggler. Some gut wrenches from Boogs then a gut wrench suplex. Ziggler elbows Boogs and tags out. Roode with a swinging neckbreaker for a 1 count. We go picture in picture to get Apollo Crews claiming he’s coming back for the belt to return honor to the belt that Nakamura and Boogs are embarrassing. Some quick tags from the heels as they isolate Boogs. Boogs is able to fight back, drop Roode with a back elbow and tags Nakamura. Nakamura with some strikes then a jumping kick. Ziggler eats a reverse exploder suplex, then Nakamura with the sliding German suplex to Roode. Nakamura sets for the Kinshasa, but Roode avoid sit with a school boy for 2. Ziggler on the floor hits a Zig Zag onto Nakamura as we head to break.

We come back to Nakamura taking a double team sequence from Ziggler and Roode. Roode tags in and hits a suplex. Nakamura with his wheel kick and both men are down. Boogs tags in and runs wild on Ziggler who also tagged in. A splash and a bulldog from Boogs gets a 2 count. Boogs wants the pumphandle powerslam, but Roode saves Ziggler and takes an exploder suplex. Ziggler hits a super kick but Nakamura breaks up the pin. Nakamura sends Roode out of the ring, Ziggler dumps him, then Boogs with a school boy for 2. Boogs avoids the Fame-Asser, hits the pumphandle powerslam and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Boogs and Nakamura won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Perfectly adequate tag team match, Boogs is still coming along but his strength is impressive.

In the back Naomi is here after months, she’s apparently a new member of the roster and she’s asking Sonya Deville about her first match. Deville didn’t even know she was coming to the show, she’s not sure Naomi can measure up. Naomi objects, as does anyone who’s seen the women’s roster, but Deville sends her out.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik are talking at gorilla. Rey thinks he needs to step back and let Dominik fly on his own, he’ll always have his back but it’s time for him to take a step back. He got Dominik a match tonight, and he knows Dominik can win even though he’s not sure who the opponent is. They head out, but Rey stays on the entrance ramp and just watches his son for a bit. We’ll find out who Dominik will be wrestling after this break.

Post break Dominik is in the ring waiting for his opponent. It’s Sami Zayn. Well, that’s a mostly safe choice for a guy like Dominik who’s still getting the hang of everything.

Match #4: Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn

They tie up then break clean out of the corner. Sami keeps getting Dominik in the corner, and now starts laying in punches and kicks. Dominik with a back body drop, and Sami begs off for a moment. More strikes from Sami, but he runs into a back elbow. Dominik with a double springboard arm drag then a drop kick. They hit the ropes, Dominik with a hurricanrana but misses a 619 and takes a pretty bad tumble to the floor. That will bring our Rey Mysterio to check on his son as we head to break.

We come back as Sami is still in control. Sami and Rey get into it verbally but that allows Dominik to catch a small package for a near fall. Sami with a clothesline then elbows as Dominik avoids a Blue Thunder Bomb. Dominik blocks another attempt and lays in his own elbows but misses an enziguri. A second attempt connects, then Dominik hits the 619. Dominik up top, Sami rolls away from him though and he can’t follow up. Sami with the exploder suplex into the corner, hits the Helluva kick and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Zayn won

Rating: 2 stars

Not sure that needed multiple segments, but this whole episode has had questionable calls like that. Post match Dominik avoids Rey as Rey tries to talk to him.

In the back Jimmy and Jey are getting hyped at gorilla while Roman just waits as Heyman holds his title. Heyman offers Roman the title, Roman is confused. Heyman says it’s a family celebration, implying he shouldn’t bet here. Roman tells him “Wise man, you are family. I love you.” That will either be heart warming or chilling depending on what happens next. Roman and company head to the ring, their family celebration will be up after this break.

Post break the Bloodline is in the ring with their belts. Heyman hands Roman a mic when he asks for it. The boos for Roman are very loud. Roman goes to speak, then stops and slowly looks at Heyman and gives him the mic back. Heyman with the “Ladies and gentlemen?” That was great. He says Roman has given them a chance to acknowledge him, then calls it everyone’s lucky night because now they also get to acknowledge the undisputed Smackdown tag team champions. This is the moment in the show that we all get to celebrate that we have clearly Cena-nuff of John thanks to the beating at Summerslam delivered by Roman Reigns as Roman Reigns defeated Cena. Before Heyman can continue the music of Finn Balor hits. Here comes Balor with a mic. He speaks on his way to the ring, telling Roman that everyone knows he got screwed by Cena. Don’t worry, Balor will deal with Cena in due time, but now with Edge and Brock Lesnar coming for the belt, he was going to challenge Roman to a match at Extreme Rules, but seeing as he doesn’t trust anyone and isn’t waiting he wants a title match next week. Roman smiles, considers, then seems to accept as Balor and Roman come to blows. The Street Profits are here though to even the odds and they take out Jimmy then Balor crushes him with a shotgun drop kick and Coup de Grace. Roman fumes on the entrance ramp as the show ends.