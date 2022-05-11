Women’s Featherweight Match Added To MLW Kings of Colosseum

Major League Wrestling has announced a women’s featherweight match for MLW Kings of Colosseum, with Brittany Blake vs. Zoey Skye. The event happens on Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

MLW today announced Brittany Blake vs. Zoey Skye for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The women’s featherweight division heats up as two female fighters look to get into contention for the newest title in the league: the World Featherweight Championship.

Baltimore’s Brittany Blake returns to action after an impressive outing in 2021, determined to get a crack at the first-ever World Featherweight Champion. But first she has to stop the experience and tenacity of Zoey Skye.

Skye, a decorated athlete, having won the Shimmer Championship, among titles, will be tested by Blake’s unrelenting twisting aerial arsenal and punishing strikes.

Will it be Blake or Skye who punches her ticket to championship contention? Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!