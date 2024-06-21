Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifier Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis Promises ‘Extra Security’ For Show

A women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying match (and a beefing up of security) is set for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Nick Aldis appeared in a new video posted to Twitter on Friday and announced that Chelsea Green vs. Michin vs. Bianca Belair is set for tonight’s show, with the winner earning a spot in the women’s MITB match at the PPV of the same name.

Aldis also noted that following the ending of Monday’s Raw where the Wyatt Sick6 laid waste to the backstage area, there will be additional security at tonight’s show.

The updated card for the episode, which airs tonight on FOX, is:

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Andrade vs. Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Chelsea Green vs. Michin vs. Bianca Belair

* CM Punk appears

* The Bloodline targets Cody Rhodes

* LA Knight confronts Logan Paul