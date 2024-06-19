Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match Set For AEW Dynamite

AEW has set the first match in the 2024 Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament for this week’s Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday evening that Nyla Rose will take on Kris Statlander in the tournament match, which airs on Wednesday’s episode.

The updated card for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. TBA

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Match: Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose

* MJF vs. RUSH

* Orange Cassidy, Dante Martin, Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita, Zack Sabre Jr.

* Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa’s contract signing for Forbidden Door

* Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay have a face to face

* Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament bracket reveal