WWE News: Women’s Tag Title Changes On WWE Playlist, Clip Of Big E & Kofi Kingston On Pictionary

February 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist features every WWE Women’s Tag Team Title change. You can see the episode below:

– The Pictionary game show YouTube account posted a clip of Big E & Kofi Kingston on the show, which you can check out below. The video is described as follows:

WWE superstars Big E and Kofi Kingston are backstage at the Pictionary game show and we challenged them to draw pictures of… each other!! What could go wrong? How will they do? Will anyone be offended? Watch to find out!

