Women’s Title Match Set For ROH Final Battle

December 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Final Battle 2021

The ROH Women’s Championship will be on the line at ROH Final Battle. It was announced on this weekend’s ROH TV that Rok-C will defend the title against Willow, who beat Mandy Leon to earn the title shot.

ROH Final Battle: End of an Era takes place next Saturday from Baltimore and is the final PPV for the company before they go on hiatus until April. The updated lineup is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham
* ROH Tag Team Championships Match: The OGK vs. The Briscoes
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. The Righteous
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Rok-C vs. Willow
* Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King

