Women’s Title Match Set For ROH Final Battle

The ROH Women’s Championship will be on the line at ROH Final Battle. It was announced on this weekend’s ROH TV that Rok-C will defend the title against Willow, who beat Mandy Leon to earn the title shot.

ROH Final Battle: End of an Era takes place next Saturday from Baltimore and is the final PPV for the company before they go on hiatus until April. The updated lineup is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham

* ROH Tag Team Championships Match: The OGK vs. The Briscoes

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. The Righteous

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Rok-C vs. Willow

* Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King