wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match Set For ROH Final Battle
December 5, 2021 | Posted by
The ROH Women’s Championship will be on the line at ROH Final Battle. It was announced on this weekend’s ROH TV that Rok-C will defend the title against Willow, who beat Mandy Leon to earn the title shot.
ROH Final Battle: End of an Era takes place next Saturday from Baltimore and is the final PPV for the company before they go on hiatus until April. The updated lineup is:
* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham
* ROH Tag Team Championships Match: The OGK vs. The Briscoes
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. The Righteous
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Rok-C vs. Willow
* Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels Says NXT Is The Only Brand Creating Fresh Stars
- Wrestlers Briefed About Cartel Threats Ahead Of AAA Triplemania Regia
- Adele Thinks She Would Cry if She Met The Rock, Discusses Her Wrestling Fandom
- Jeff Jarrett On His Pairing With Debra In WWE, Whether Steve Austin’s Issues With Him Led To Their On-Air Split