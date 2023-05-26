Women’s World Title Match Added To Next Week’s ROH TV

ROH has added a Women’s World Championship match for next week’s episode of ROH TV. On Thursday’s show, it was announced that Athena will defend her championship against Kiera Hogan. The match came about after Athena first attacked Hogan following her win over Vertvixen, and then Hogan returned the favor after Athena defeated Promise Braxton.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs next Thursday on WatchROH.com, is:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Alex Coughlin

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Kiera Hogan

* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. TBD