Women’s World Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite On April 5th

Jamie Hayter will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Riho on AEW Dynamite in just over a week. It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation that Riho is the #1 contender and will face Hayter for the title on the April 5th episode of Dynamite.

Riho defeated Diamante on tonight’s show. The updated lineup for the April 5th episode of Dynamite is:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Riho

* Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson