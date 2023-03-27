This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Diamante battles Riho on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Tootie Lynn

* Diamante vs. Riho

* Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy & Ethan Page vs. Spanish Announce Project

* Zack Clayton & Anaya vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

* Briar & Sage Hale vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

* Tony Nese & Ari Daivari vs. Lane Summers & Campbell Myers

* Willow Nightingale vs. Maggie Lee