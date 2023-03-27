wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

March 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

Diamante battles Riho on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Tootie Lynn
* Diamante vs. Riho
* Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy & Ethan Page vs. Spanish Announce Project
* Zack Clayton & Anaya vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty
* Briar & Sage Hale vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
* Tony Nese & Ari Daivari vs. Lane Summers & Campbell Myers
* Willow Nightingale vs. Maggie Lee

