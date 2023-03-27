wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
March 27, 2023 | Posted by
Diamante battles Riho on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Tootie Lynn
* Diamante vs. Riho
* Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy & Ethan Page vs. Spanish Announce Project
* Zack Clayton & Anaya vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty
* Briar & Sage Hale vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
* Tony Nese & Ari Daivari vs. Lane Summers & Campbell Myers
* Willow Nightingale vs. Maggie Lee
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Continues To Take Shots At Referees Holding Ladders For Wrestlers
- Jeff Jarrett Reflects On His Busy Year in 2022, Why He Joined AEW
- Dax Harwood Says Wrestling Journalists Aren’t In The Locker Room, Knows Who In AEW Feeds Reporters
- Chelsea Green in Orange Dress, Kayla Braxton, Maxxine Dupri Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week