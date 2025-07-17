Women’s World Title Match Set For NWA 77

The NWA World Women’s Championship will be on the line at the company’s NWA’s 77th anniversary show. The NWA announced on Wednesday that Kenzie Paige will defend her title against Natalia Markova at the August 16th show in Huntington, New York.

The full announcement reads:

“The stage is finally set for a fiery showdown at NWA 77! “The Crush” Natalia Markova is gunning for Kenzie Paige’s NWA World Women’s championship. Ms. Paige, undefeated since an apocryphal NWA 75, faces the ultimate test; as her opponent’s relentless drive and fearless ambition collide with what’s inarguably been Kenzie’s fierce and ironclad reign. One question remains: who wants The Burke more? Tickets: http://nwaliveevents.com @KenziePaige_1 @RealNMarkova”

https://x.com/nwa/status/1945628486166876487