wrestling / News
World of Sport Announces Deal to Air on Stadium in the US
– World of Sport Wrestling has announced a new deal to air on Stadium in the United States. The company announced that the show, which airs on ITV in the UK, will debut on Stadium this coming Sunday at 7 PM with weekly airings in that time slot. There will also be repeats available via Stadium, a digital channel that is available on Roku, iOS, Google Play and at WatchStadium.com.
The deal is for ten one-hour episodes for the series, which has filmed in its entirety and raun on TV followed by tour dates in the UK. At this time, there is no word on whether there will be more tapings for the company.
WOS WRESTLING SECURES USA BROADCAST DISTRIBUTION WITH STADIUM 🇺🇸
WOS Wrestling, the UK’s leading wrestling organization, has secured a landmark deal with US broadcaster Stadium, who will air 10 x 60’ episodes weekly from Sunday 12th May at 7pm EST plus repeats#WOSWrestling pic.twitter.com/oZpOKn5cGB
— WOS Wrestling (@WOSWrestling) May 8, 2019
